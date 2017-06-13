Toxicology: What Everyone Should Know

Jaap Hanekamp studied chemistry at the Utrecht of University, and graduated in 1989. His PhD studies on the synthesis of vitamin D-like metabolites at the chemistry and medicine faculty of the Utrecht University was wrapped up in 3 years in 1992. After a year at one of the AKZO-NOBEL research labs, he went to the University of Riverside California to do post-doc research from 1994 to 1995 in the same research field as his PhD.

Back in the Netherlands in 1995, chemistry was traded in for a job in which science, policymaking, and societal issues were at the centre of his interests. Nowadays, that work has expanded into the fields that are discussed, among others, in this book: natural food chemicals, food- and chemical safety and toxicology, the understanding of risk analyses, and risk policymaking. In his second PhD titled Utopia and Gospel - Unearthing the Good News in Precautionary Culture, which he successfully defended on the 11th of February 2015, he imbued particular technical risk topics into an overarching framework of sociological, philosophical and theological dimensions as to understand and explain the development and growth of precautionary culture.

Apart from his work at University College Roosevelt, he has his own (small) research company in which independent scientific research for third party contractors is carried out. Since 2011, he is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences, department of Public Health, Environmental Health Sciences.

For the past twenty years, both authors have been academic fellow travellers and good friends.