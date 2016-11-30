Toxicology and Drug Testing, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477963, 9780323477956

Toxicology and Drug Testing, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Bluth
eBook ISBN: 9780323477956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477963
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Martin Bluth, will cover a wide array of topics related to drug testing and toxicology. Experts will discuss common drugs in analgesia, toxicology techniques, errors and interferences in toxicology testing, toxicology considerations in pain and addiction medicine, toxicology in reproductive endocrinology, forensic toxicology, and toxicology in emergency medicine, among others.

About the Authors

Martin Bluth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University School of Medicine

