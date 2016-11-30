Toxicology and Drug Testing, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 36-4
1st Edition
Authors: Martin Bluth
eBook ISBN: 9780323477956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477963
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Martin Bluth, will cover a wide array of topics related to drug testing and toxicology. Experts will discuss common drugs in analgesia, toxicology techniques, errors and interferences in toxicology testing, toxicology considerations in pain and addiction medicine, toxicology in reproductive endocrinology, forensic toxicology, and toxicology in emergency medicine, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477963
About the Authors
Martin Bluth Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University School of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.