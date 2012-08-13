Toxicity of Building Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Introduction: types of potentially toxic building materials
Chapter 1: The main health hazards from building materials
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Radiation
1.3 Chemical carcinogens and endocrine disruptors
1.4 Nanoparticles
1.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 2: Plastic materials: polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC – CAS number: 9002-86-2)
2.3 Building applications of polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
2.4 Health and safety concerns and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
2.5 Alternatives to polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Chapter 3: Plastic materials: chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC), chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSPE) and polychloroprene rubber (CR)
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Structure and properties of chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC), chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSPE) and polychloroprene rubber (CR)
3.3 Alternative materials
3.4 Sources of further information
Chapter 4: Materials responsible for formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Toxicology of formaldehyde
4.3 Emission testing of formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
4.4 Emission models of formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
4.5 Determination of the characteristic emission parameters
4.6 Influence of environmental factors on emissions of formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
4.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 5: Semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs): phthalates and flame retardants
Abstract:
5.1 Semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) in the indoor environment
5.2 Emission of semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) from building materials and consumer products
5.3 Exposure to semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) emitted from building materials and consumer products
Chapter 6: Wood preservatives
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Types of preservatives and their potential hazards
6.3 Potential toxic effects and ways they can be assessed
6.4 Remedial action
6.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 7: Mineral fibre-based building materials and their health hazards
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Classification of asbestos and mineral fibres, their structure, microstructure and properties
7.3 Health effects of asbestos minerals
7.4 Use of asbestos in building materials
7.5 The reclamation of asbestos
7.6 The disposal of asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) and recycling
7.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 8: Radioactive materials
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM)
8.3 Radon exhalation, emanation and diffusion length
8.4 Measurements of radionuclide composition
8.5 Measurement of radon exhalation
8.6 Building materials as gamma emitters
8.7 Building materials with enhanced concentrations of natural radionuclides
8.8 Building products with enhanced radon exhalation rate
8.9 Control of radioactivity of building materials in regulations
Chapter 9: Materials that release toxic fumes during fire
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fire behaviour of building materials
9.3 The effects of conditions on the initiation and propagation of fire
9.4 Health effects and analysis of combustion products
9.5 Remedial actions
9.6 Future trends for reducing toxic substances in fire and related resources
9.7 Conclusion
Chapter 10: Heavy metals: lead
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Use of lead in buildings and drinking water contamination
10.3 Toxicity of lead to humans
10.4 Assessing the risk associated with lead in drinking water
10.5 Lead pipe replacement and fittings containing lead
10.6 Corrective water treatment
10.7 Recommendations
10.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 11: Other heavy metals: antimony, cadmium, chromium and mercury
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Antimony
11.3 Cadmium
11.4 Chromium
11.5 Mercury
11.6 Remedial actions
11.7 Future trends
11.8 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Materials prone to mould growth
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mould fungi in construction materials
12.3 Algae in construction materials
12.4 Potential toxic effects and ways they can be monitored
12.5 Remedial action and future trends
12.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 13: Antimicrobial treatment and efficacy
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research programs
13.3 Static microbial test chamber
13.4 Dynamic microbial test chamber
13.5 Effects of moisture, relative humidity (RH) and dust
13.6 Duct cleaning effectiveness on microbial growth
13.7 Evaluation of antimicrobial treatments as control technologies
13.8 Antimicrobial product acknowledgment
13.9 Conclusions
13.10 Future trends
13.11 Sources of further information
Chapter 14: Potential hazards from waste based/recycled building materials
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Main types of building materials containing wastes
14.3 Waste properties and potential hazards
14.4 Scenarios of pollutant emission from construction materials
14.5 Potential hazard assessment for construction materials in their service life
14.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 15: Toxicity of nanoparticles
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction to nanoparticle and nanomaterial toxicity
15.2 Morphology, classification, and properties of nanomaterials
15.3 Types of building materials incorporating nanomaterials
15.4 The uptake of nanoparticles and their toxicity
15.5 Diseases associated with nanoparticle exposure
15.6 Detection of occupational nanoparticles and remedial action
15.7 Sources of further information and advice
15.8 Conclusion and future trends
Index
Description
From long-standing worries regarding the use of lead and asbestos to recent research into carcinogenic issues related to the use of plastics in construction, there is growing concern regarding the potential toxic effects of building materials on health. Toxicity of building materials provides an essential guide to this important problem and its solutions.
Beginning with an overview of the material types and potential health hazards presented by building materials, the book goes on to consider key plastic materials. Materials responsible for formaldehyde and volatile organic compound emissions, as well as semi-volatile organic compounds, are then explored in depth, before a review of wood preservatives and mineral fibre-based building materials. Issues related to the use of radioactive materials and materials that release toxic fumes during burning are the focus of subsequent chapters, followed by discussion of the range of heavy metals, materials prone to mould growth, and antimicrobials. Finally, Toxicity of building materials concludes by considering the potential hazards posed by waste based/recycled building materials, and the toxicity of nanoparticles.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Toxicity of building materials is an invaluable tool for all civil engineers, materials researchers, scientists and educators working in the field of building materials.
Key Features
- Provides an essential guide to the potential toxic effects of building materials on health
- Comprehensively examines materials responsible for formaldehyde and volatile organic compound emissions, as well as semi-volatile organic compounds
- Later chapters focus on issues surrounding the use of radioactive materials and materials that release toxic fumes during burning
Readership
Civil engineers and technicians, materials researchers and scientists and educators who are working in the field of building materials; Plastics producers; Those in the construction industry
"...this is one of the first books to take a detailed look at how well different antimicrobial treatments will reduce exposure of the occupants of a building to microbes" --Dr. Graham Atherton of the University of Manchester
About the Editors
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal is a Senior Researcher in the C-TAC Research Centre at the University of Minho, Portugal. He has authored almost 300 publications, including 96 in ISI Web of Science-WoS and 92 on Scopus. Having received 798 citations in WoS (h-index=15) and 1125 citations on Scopus (h-index=18). He has a SCI Platinum h=30 the highest in the field of civil engineering in Portugal. He has also been the Lead Editor of 14 international books, with more than 500 contributors from 52 countries in the five continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minho, Portugal
S Jalali Editor
Said Jalali is former Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Minho, and is an acknowledged expert on building materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minho, Portugal
Aleksandra Fucic Editor
Dr. Aleksandra Fucic has 30 years of experience working on the biomonitoring of populations exposed to radiation or chemical agents with a special interest in achieving a healthy living environment and investigation of health risks related to new construction materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Medical Research and Occupational Health, Croatia