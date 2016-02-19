Toxic Substances in Crop Plants
1st Edition
Description
Continuing disquiet over the use of animal by-products in livestock nutrition has provided renewed impetus for the greater exploitation of conventional and novel crop plants both as food and as industrial raw materials. However, a major factor restricting the utilisation of such crops in animal nutrition is the presence of a diverse array of toxic substances capable of inducing effects ranging from loss of hair and wool to severe neurological disorders and even death. Significant advances have been made to establish the nature of these compounds and to assess their effects in animals and man. As in other branches of biomedical research, these developments have been achieved through the multidisciplinary efforts of chemists, biochemists, toxicologists, nutritionists and molecular geneticists. This volume reviews current knowledge of toxic substances in crop plants with particular reference to their anti-nutritional effects in animals and man and the potential for detoxification. The distribution and ecological significance of these compounds is also addressed.
Key Features
- Reviews current knowledge of toxic substances in crop plants
- Assesses distribution and ecological significance of compounds
Readership
Chemists, biochemists, toxicologists, nutritionists, and molecular geneticists
Table of Contents
Toxic amino acids; Lectins; Proteinase inhibitors; Antigenic proteins; Glucosinolates; Alkaloids; Condensed tannins; Cyanogens; Mycotoxins; Fibrous polysaccharides; Saponins.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698454
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738140
About the Editor
J P Felix D'Mello
Affiliations and Expertise
Scottish Agricultural College
Carol M. Duffus
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, UK
J H Duffus
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, UK