Toxic Substances in Crop Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738140, 9781845698454

Toxic Substances in Crop Plants

1st Edition

Editors: J P Felix D'Mello Carol M. Duffus J H Duffus
eBook ISBN: 9781845698454
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738140
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 340
Description

Continuing disquiet over the use of animal by-products in livestock nutrition has provided renewed impetus for the greater exploitation of conventional and novel crop plants both as food and as industrial raw materials. However, a major factor restricting the utilisation of such crops in animal nutrition is the presence of a diverse array of toxic substances capable of inducing effects ranging from loss of hair and wool to severe neurological disorders and even death. Significant advances have been made to establish the nature of these compounds and to assess their effects in animals and man. As in other branches of biomedical research, these developments have been achieved through the multidisciplinary efforts of chemists, biochemists, toxicologists, nutritionists and molecular geneticists. This volume reviews current knowledge of toxic substances in crop plants with particular reference to their anti-nutritional effects in animals and man and the potential for detoxification. The distribution and ecological significance of these compounds is also addressed.

Key Features

  • Reviews current knowledge of toxic substances in crop plants
  • Assesses distribution and ecological significance of compounds

Readership

Chemists, biochemists, toxicologists, nutritionists, and molecular geneticists

Table of Contents

Toxic amino acids; Lectins; Proteinase inhibitors; Antigenic proteins; Glucosinolates; Alkaloids; Condensed tannins; Cyanogens; Mycotoxins; Fibrous polysaccharides; Saponins.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698454
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738140

About the Editor

J P Felix D'Mello

Affiliations and Expertise

Scottish Agricultural College

Carol M. Duffus

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, UK

J H Duffus

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, UK

