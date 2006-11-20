Toxic Legacy
1st Edition
Synthetic Toxins in the Food, Water and Air of American Cities
Description
Any professional examination of existing or potential new toxins in a population must account for those already present from past problems and natural conditions. Toxic Legacy provides extensive information on the occurrence of chemical hazards and their potential dangers in combinations in the food, water and air in cities around the United States. The book illustrates consumer preferences for specific food and water products, as well as particular diets and discusses the toxicity and risks associated with our exposure to synthetic chemicals. The authors offer unique guidance to environmental engineers, scientists, process engineers, and planners and specify what steps can be taken to limit exposure to complex chemical mixtures.
Key Features
- Includes strategies for minimizing our exposure to chemical mixtures
- Provides detailed analysis of hazards associated with exposure to chemical mixtures from multiple sources
- Presents chemical data on the food, water and air for 36 metropolitan areas in the United States
Readership
Environmental scientists and engineers dealing with water resources, air resources and agricultural resources; environmental health science professionals; epidemiologists; chemical engineers; toxicologists; professionals dealing with environmental ethics, law and policy; nutritionists
Table of Contents
PREFACE
FOREWORD
Chapter 1: CONFRONTING THE UNKNOWN
1.1 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN THE HUMAN HABITAT
1.2 DEFINING THE RISK
1.3 DEFINING THE UNKNOWN
1.4 CONFRONTING THE UNKNOWN
Chapter 2: AN INTRODUCTION TO SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN FOOD
2.1 UNDERSTANDING THE FDA DATA COLLECTION PROCESS
2.2 A LAYMAN’S APPROACH TO MARKET BASKET CHEMISTRY
2.3 THE SELECTED MARKET BASKETS
2.4 CHOOSING SAFER FOODS
Chapter 3: THE NUMBER OF SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN FOOD
3.1 DAIRY PRODUCTS
3.2 PROTEIN PRODUCTS
3.3 FRUIT PRODUCTS
3.4 GRAIN AND NUT PRODUCTS
3.5 VEGETABLE PRODUCTS
3.6 MIXED FOOD PRODUCTS
3.7 CHILD AND INFANT PRODUCTS
3.8 SUMMARY OF THE FOOD PRODUCT CATEGORY DATA
Chapter 4: SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN A BALANCED DIET
4.1 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN DAIRY PRODUCTS
4.2 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN PROTEIN PRODUCTS
4.3 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN FRUIT PRODUCTS
4.4 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN GRAIN AND NUT PRODUCTS
4.5 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN VEGETABLE PRODUCTS
4.6 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN MIXED PRODUCTS
4.7 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN CHILD AND INFANT PRODUCTS
4.8 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN A BALANCED DIET
4.9 OPTIONS FOR CHOOSING SAFER FOODS
Chapter 5: DIETS AND CHEMICAL MIXTURES
5.1 SUMMARY
Chapter 6: FOOD CONTAMINATION AT THE CITY AND REGIONAL LEVELS
6.1 BEVERAGES AND DRINKING WATER
Chapter 7: SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN DRINKING WATER
7.1 WHAT IS SAFE DRINKING WATER?
7.2 CHOOSING A SAFER DRINKING WATER
7.3 SOURCES OF DRINKING WATER
7.4 SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL POLLUTION OF DRINKING WATER
7.5 MONITORING FOR SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS
7.6 COLLECTION AND INTERPRETATION OF THE WATER DATA
7.7 BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA
7.8 BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA
7.9 BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK
7.10 BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA
7.11 BOISE, IDAHO
7.12 CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA
7.13 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA
7.14 DAYTON, OHIO
7.15 DENVER, COLORADO
7.16 FRESNO, CALIFORNIA
7.17 GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN
7.18 HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA
7.19 JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI
7.20 LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA
7.21 LONG BEACH, NEW JERSEY
7.22 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
7.23 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN
7.24 NEW YORK, NEW YORK
7.25 OGDEN, UTAH
7.26 OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA
7.27 ORLANDO, FLORIDA
7.28 PEORIA, ILLINOIS
7.29 PHOENIX, ARIZONA
7.30 PORTLAND, OREGON
7.31 PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND
7.32 PUEBLO, COLORADO
7.33 RENO, NEVADA
7.34 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
7.35 SAVANNAH, GEORGIA
7.36 SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA
7.37 SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS
7.38 TACOMA, WASHINGTON
7.39 TULSA, OKLAHOMA
7.40 WASHINGTON, D.C.
7.41 WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA
7.42 WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS
7.43 DATA SUMMARY
7.44 WATER QUALITY RANKING
7.45 CONSUMER ALTERNATIVES
Chapter 8: SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN AIR
8.1 HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANTS
8.2 DATA SOURCE AND LIMITATIONS
8.3 TOXIC CHEMICAL RELEASES BY CITY
8.4 CONCENTRATION TRENDS
8.5 THE OCCURRENCE OF SINGLE-RING AROMATICS
8.6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 9: TOXICITY AND SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL MIXTURES
9.1 SINGLE CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGICAL EFFECTS
9.2 CAUSATION OF DISEASES: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL EVIDENCE
9.3 FEDERAL AND STATE LEGISLATION REQUIRING THAT FOOD AND WATER BE UNADULTERATED
9.4 THE NEED FOR WARNING LABELS IN THE SUPERMARKET
9.5 DRINKING WATER AND WARNING LABELS
9.6 BREAST MILK AS AN INDICATOR OF WHAT IS WRONG IN THE ENVIRONMENT
9.7 MULTIPLE CONTAMINANTS AND INCREASING TOXIC RESPONSES
9.8 CHEMICAL MIXTURES AND TOXIC OUTCOMES
9.9 WHAT DOSE IS SAFE?
9.10 IT IS NOT JUST THE DOSE THAT MAKES THE POISON
Chapter 10: THE BODY’S SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL BURDEN
10.1 THE BODY’S TOXIC BURDEN
10.2 OUR TOXIC LEGACY
10.3 A NATIONAL CONTAMINANT RANKING
10.4 SUMMARY
APPENDIX
GLOSSARY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 20th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466477
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706409
About the Author
Patrick Sullivan
Principal Geochemist, Komex · H2O · Science, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Forensic Management Associates, San Mateo, CA
James Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Soil/Water/Air/Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica, CA
Franklin Agardy
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Forensic Management Associates, San Mateo, CA
Paul Rosenfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA School of Public Health; Soil/Water/Air Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica