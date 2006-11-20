Toxic Legacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123706409, 9780080466477

Toxic Legacy

1st Edition

Synthetic Toxins in the Food, Water and Air of American Cities

Authors: Patrick Sullivan James Clark Franklin Agardy Paul Rosenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780080466477
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123706409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 2006
Page Count: 576
Description

Any professional examination of existing or potential new toxins in a population must account for those already present from past problems and natural conditions. Toxic Legacy provides extensive information on the occurrence of chemical hazards and their potential dangers in combinations in the food, water and air in cities around the United States. The book illustrates consumer preferences for specific food and water products, as well as particular diets and discusses the toxicity and risks associated with our exposure to synthetic chemicals. The authors offer unique guidance to environmental engineers, scientists, process engineers, and planners and specify what steps can be taken to limit exposure to complex chemical mixtures.

Key Features

  • Includes strategies for minimizing our exposure to chemical mixtures
  • Provides detailed analysis of hazards associated with exposure to chemical mixtures from multiple sources
  • Presents chemical data on the food, water and air for 36 metropolitan areas in the United States

Readership

Environmental scientists and engineers dealing with water resources, air resources and agricultural resources; environmental health science professionals; epidemiologists; chemical engineers; toxicologists; professionals dealing with environmental ethics, law and policy; nutritionists

Table of Contents

PREFACE

FOREWORD

Chapter 1: CONFRONTING THE UNKNOWN

1.1 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN THE HUMAN HABITAT

1.2 DEFINING THE RISK

1.3 DEFINING THE UNKNOWN

1.4 CONFRONTING THE UNKNOWN

Chapter 2: AN INTRODUCTION TO SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN FOOD

2.1 UNDERSTANDING THE FDA DATA COLLECTION PROCESS

2.2 A LAYMAN’S APPROACH TO MARKET BASKET CHEMISTRY

2.3 THE SELECTED MARKET BASKETS

2.4 CHOOSING SAFER FOODS

Chapter 3: THE NUMBER OF SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN FOOD

3.1 DAIRY PRODUCTS

3.2 PROTEIN PRODUCTS

3.3 FRUIT PRODUCTS

3.4 GRAIN AND NUT PRODUCTS

3.5 VEGETABLE PRODUCTS

3.6 MIXED FOOD PRODUCTS

3.7 CHILD AND INFANT PRODUCTS

3.8 SUMMARY OF THE FOOD PRODUCT CATEGORY DATA

Chapter 4: SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN A BALANCED DIET

4.1 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN DAIRY PRODUCTS

4.2 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN PROTEIN PRODUCTS

4.3 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN FRUIT PRODUCTS

4.4 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN GRAIN AND NUT PRODUCTS

4.5 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN VEGETABLE PRODUCTS

4.6 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN MIXED PRODUCTS

4.7 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN CHILD AND INFANT PRODUCTS

4.8 SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN A BALANCED DIET

4.9 OPTIONS FOR CHOOSING SAFER FOODS

Chapter 5: DIETS AND CHEMICAL MIXTURES

5.1 SUMMARY

Chapter 6: FOOD CONTAMINATION AT THE CITY AND REGIONAL LEVELS

6.1 BEVERAGES AND DRINKING WATER

Chapter 7: SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN DRINKING WATER

7.1 WHAT IS SAFE DRINKING WATER?

7.2 CHOOSING A SAFER DRINKING WATER

7.3 SOURCES OF DRINKING WATER

7.4 SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL POLLUTION OF DRINKING WATER

7.5 MONITORING FOR SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS

7.6 COLLECTION AND INTERPRETATION OF THE WATER DATA

7.7 BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA

7.8 BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA

7.9 BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK

7.10 BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

7.11 BOISE, IDAHO

7.12 CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

7.13 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA

7.14 DAYTON, OHIO

7.15 DENVER, COLORADO

7.16 FRESNO, CALIFORNIA

7.17 GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

7.18 HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA

7.19 JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI

7.20 LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA

7.21 LONG BEACH, NEW JERSEY

7.22 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

7.23 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

7.24 NEW YORK, NEW YORK

7.25 OGDEN, UTAH

7.26 OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

7.27 ORLANDO, FLORIDA

7.28 PEORIA, ILLINOIS

7.29 PHOENIX, ARIZONA

7.30 PORTLAND, OREGON

7.31 PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND

7.32 PUEBLO, COLORADO

7.33 RENO, NEVADA

7.34 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

7.35 SAVANNAH, GEORGIA

7.36 SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA

7.37 SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS

7.38 TACOMA, WASHINGTON

7.39 TULSA, OKLAHOMA

7.40 WASHINGTON, D.C.

7.41 WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

7.42 WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS

7.43 DATA SUMMARY

7.44 WATER QUALITY RANKING

7.45 CONSUMER ALTERNATIVES

Chapter 8: SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS IN AIR

8.1 HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANTS

8.2 DATA SOURCE AND LIMITATIONS

8.3 TOXIC CHEMICAL RELEASES BY CITY

8.4 CONCENTRATION TRENDS

8.5 THE OCCURRENCE OF SINGLE-RING AROMATICS

8.6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 9: TOXICITY AND SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL MIXTURES

9.1 SINGLE CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGICAL EFFECTS

9.2 CAUSATION OF DISEASES: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL EVIDENCE

9.3 FEDERAL AND STATE LEGISLATION REQUIRING THAT FOOD AND WATER BE UNADULTERATED

9.4 THE NEED FOR WARNING LABELS IN THE SUPERMARKET

9.5 DRINKING WATER AND WARNING LABELS

9.6 BREAST MILK AS AN INDICATOR OF WHAT IS WRONG IN THE ENVIRONMENT

9.7 MULTIPLE CONTAMINANTS AND INCREASING TOXIC RESPONSES

9.8 CHEMICAL MIXTURES AND TOXIC OUTCOMES

9.9 WHAT DOSE IS SAFE?

9.10 IT IS NOT JUST THE DOSE THAT MAKES THE POISON

Chapter 10: THE BODY’S SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL BURDEN

10.1 THE BODY’S TOXIC BURDEN

10.2 OUR TOXIC LEGACY

10.3 A NATIONAL CONTAMINANT RANKING

10.4 SUMMARY

APPENDIX

GLOSSARY

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080466477
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123706409

About the Author

Patrick Sullivan

Principal Geochemist, Komex · H2O · Science, Inc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Forensic Management Associates, San Mateo, CA

James Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Soil/Water/Air/Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica, CA

Franklin Agardy

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Forensic Management Associates, San Mateo, CA

Paul Rosenfeld

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA School of Public Health; Soil/Water/Air Protection Enterprise, Santa Monica

