Tourism Security
1st Edition
Strategies for Effectively Managing Travel Risk and Safety
Description
Tourism security is an important part of both security management and tourism. Private security professionals and police departments in tourism cities, as well as hotels, major attractions, and theme parks, have all come to realize that tourism security and safety issues (often called tourism surety) are essential for industry survival and success. In Tourism Security, leading expert Peter Tarlow addresses a range of key issues in tourism safety and security.
The book guides the reader through a study of tourism security themes and best practices. Topics include the relationship between tourism security and the economy, hotel and motel security, risk and crisis management, public places, transportation, and legal issues. The book also includes case studies of four popular tourist destinations. With each destination, an interview with a police or security representative is included—providing unique, in-depth insight to security concerns.
Tourism Security is an invaluable resource for private security professionals, police departments that serve tourist destinations, and tourism professionals who work in hotels or convention centers, or at attractions, casinos, or events.
Key Features
- Explains what tourism security is and outlines safety procedures for different tourism environments
- Serves as a resource tool and how-to for implementing best practices
- Includes detailed case studies of four popular tourist destinations: Charleston, South Carolina, the Dominican Republic, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Readership
Private security professionals and police departments who serve tourist destinations, as well as tourism professionals who work in hotels, at attractions, casinos, at events and in convention centers; students in security programs
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Tourism Security
- Abstract
- The Tourism Phenomenon
- Tourism Terminology and History
- Modern Tourism Definitions
- Lack of a Unified Vocabulary
- Tourism as a Social Phenomenon
- Defining Tourism Security
- Classical and Modern Travel Challenges
- Concepts of Leisure and Leisure Travel
- Tourism Security is More Than Criminal Behavior
- Criminal Acts and Acts of Terrorism
- Professional Fears of Addressing Crime and Terrorism
- Pre and Post September 11, 2001
- Tourism Safety, Security, and Surety in the Post-9/11 World
- An Overview of Tourism Surety: The Pre-9/11 Years
- The Post-9/11 Period
- TOPPs: The First Defense Against Tourism Crimes
- Summary
Chapter 2: The Relationship between Tourism Security and the Economy
- Abstract
- Part 1: How Security, or the Lack of Security, Impacts the Tourism Industry’s Economy
- Part 2: How Tourism Security Must Face the Issues of Shrinking Budgets and How Security Personnel Must Do More with Less
Chapter 3: Hotel and Motel Security
- Abstract
- Places of Lodging in the Tourism History
- Hotel Security: The Overview
- Common Problems
- Hotel Challenges
- Motel Challenges
- Bed ’n Breakfast (B&B) Challenges
- Campgrounds and Other Lodging Challenges
- Lodging Security in a Consistently Changing World
- The Role of the Security Officer
- Dealing with the Specifics of Lodging Security
- Planning Lodging Security
- Working with Others
- Around the Hotel
- Front Desk and Lobby Area
- Front Desk Personnel
- Rooms and Hallways
- Food and Beverages
- The Outside Public Areas
- Pool and Athletic Safety
- Other Areas in the Hotel
- Outsourcing
- Protecting the Hotel’s Staff
- Should an Employee or Guest Become Violent
Chapter 4: Risk and Crisis Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Risk Management
- Why Analyzing Tourism Risks is Difficult
- Crisis Management
- Performing Risk Management
- A Risk Management Model
- Risk Management Guidelines
- Alcohol and Drugs and Tourism Risk
- Drugs, Tourism, and Terrorism
- The Risk of Food Safety in Tourism
- Fire and Tourism Safety
- Terrorism and Tourism
- Tourism, Terrorism, and the Media
- From Risk Management to Crisis Management
- Crisis Recovery
Chapter 5: Public Gathering Places
- Abstract
- Introduction
- CCTV Cameras at the Casino and Beyond
- The Casino Security Professional
- Other Places Where People Gather
- History of Meetings and Conventions
- Crimes at Convention Centers or Trade Shows
- Some Trade Show/Convention Security Procedures
- Hazardous Materials
- Animals (Pets) at Trade and Convention Centers
- Convention/Trade-Show Center Security and Safety Plans
- Event Security Plan
Chapter 6: Aquatic Tourism: Security at Beaches, Rivers, Lakes, and on the High Seas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Beach/Sea/River Tourism
- Criminal Issues and Issues of Terrorism at Aquatic Locations
- Cruise Tourism
- From the Biblical Text to the Modern World
- Other Security Issues Specific to Cruise Ships
- Other Health Issues
- How Passengers Deal with Cruise Emergencies
Chapter 7: Transportation: Travel by Air, Car, and Train
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Distinction Between Security and Safety
- Notable Hijackings
- Issues of Commonality in Hijackings
- Counter-Hijacking Measures
- Hardening the Terminal
- Greater Examination of Luggage
- Making the Plane Itself More Secure
- Issues of Fire at Airports
- Other Suggestions in Hardening Air Travel
- Issues of Health
- Diseases Carried from One Nation or Continent to Another
- Terrorism-Based Illnesses
- Train Travel as Tourism
- Bus Tourism
- APPENDIX: NTA's CRISIS MANAGEMENT PLAN STRUCTURE1
Chapter 8: Tourism Security Legal Issues
- Abstract
- Tourism Surety, Standards of Care, and the Law
- Issues of Responsibility, Legality, and Standards of Care
- Making Decisions
- Standards of Care
- Legal Vulnerability
- Tourism Law
- Travelers’ Rights
- Travel Agents
- Issues of Travel Law and Travel Agents
- Additional Issues for Travel Agencies
- The Airline Passenger Bill of Rights
- U.S. Cruise Passengers Bill of Rights
- Train and Bus Travel
- Fire Codes
- In Europe
- Summary
Chapter 9: Case Studies: Four Tourism Cities
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tourism and Freedom
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Las Vegas
- The Dominican Republic
- Tourist Police
- Rio de Janeiro
- Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 6th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115729
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115705
About the Author
Peter Tarlow
Dr. Peter E. Tarlow is a world-renowned speaker and expert specializing in the impact of crime and terrorism on the tourism industry, event and tourism risk management, and economic development. Since 1990, Tarlow has been teaching courses on tourism, crime, and terrorism to police forces and security and tourism professionals throughout the world. He is also a founder and president of Tourism & More Inc. (T&M).
Tarlow's fluency in many languages enables him to speak throughout the world. He lectures on a wide range of current and future trends in the tourism industry, rural tourism economic development, the gaming industry, issues of crime and terrorism, the role of police departments in urban economic development, and international trade. Tarlow trains numerous police departments throughout the world in TOPPS (Tourism Oriented Policing and Protection Services) and offers certification in this area. He has appeared on nationally televised programs such as Dateline (NBC) and on CNBC, and is a regular guest on radio stations around the United States. Tarlow also organizes conferences dealing with visitor safety and security issues and the economic importance of tourism and tourism marketing.
Tarlow’s research ranges from the impact of school calendars on the tourism industries to tourism ecology and business. These research interests allow Tarlow to work with communities throughout the United States. He researches how communities can use their tourism as an economic development tool during difficult economic times, and at the same time improve their local residents’ quality of life. He also functions as an expert witness in courts throughout the United States on matters concerning tourism security and safety, and issues of risk management.
Tarlow earned his Ph.D. in sociology from Texas A&M University. He also holds degrees in history, Spanish and Hebrew literatures, and psychotherapy. His other publications include Event Risk Management and Safety (Wiley, 2002) and Twenty Years of Tourism Tidbits (Universidad de Especialidades Turísticas, 2010). He has also recently published a book on Cruise Safety (written in Portuguese) entitled Abordagem Multdisciplinar dos Cruzeiros Turísticos. Tarlow also writes and speaks for major organizations such as the Organization of U.S. State Dams, and the International Association of Event Managers.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and founder, Tourism & More
Reviews
"...relevant and a suitable reference for all tourism and hospitality practitioners...an invaluable resource for law enforcement and the private security sector...a down-to-earth and easy-to-read style that would also make the book suitable as an undergraduate and graduate student reference." --Advances in Hospitality and Tourism Research, Tourism Security
"...timely in its release and a good reference for the tourism security manager…the meat of the book is valuable and all-inclusive...The best tools in the book deal with risk and crisis management." --Security Management, Tourism Security
"A book on tourism security wins reviewer Mark Rowe over…This book, then, does pose questions to security people in tourist cities...The book ends with four case studies from the Americas." --Professional Security Magazine Online, Sep 03, 2014