Total Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products
1st Edition
Description
Total Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products provides step-by-step guidelines for effectively synthesizing the most promising bioactive agents from a broad range of natural products. Beginning with a concise background that outlines the benefits and challenges faced in effective synthesis, the book goes on to provide individual outlines for approximately 100 of the most promising bioactive agents. Taking a logical, user-friendly approach, the systematic name, compound class, structure, natural source, pharmaceutical potential and synthetic routes for each structure are detailed, with clear illustrations throughout, making this book an essential and practical guide for anyone working with both synthesis and natural products.
Key Features
- Provides individual outlines for the total synthesis of approximately 100 bioactive natural molecules
- Outlines each step of the process in detail, with full experimental information supported by extensive schemes
- Includes retrosynthetic analyses, reaction sequences and stereochemically crucial steps for each molecule
Readership
Natural products chemists, Synthetic chemists, Phytochemists, Medicinal chemists, Combinatorial chemists, Pharmaceutical Scientists, Plant Scientists, Manufacturers of natural products, Researchers in both academia and industry
Table of Contents
Aeruginosins 298-A and B
Ageladine A
(+)-Ainsliadimer A-(+)
()-Aiphanol
(+)-Amphidinolide T1
Ancistroealaine A and Ancistrotanzanine B
()-Andrographolide
Anolignan A
Anolignan B
Antrocamphin A
Arenamide A
Atroviridin
Bauhinoxepin J
Beta-Lapachone
Bombykol
Bulbophylol-B
Caminoside A
(+)-Chaetocin
Ciliatamides A and B
Cylindol A
Daedalin A
6-Deoxypladienolide D
7-Desmethoxyfusarentin and its methyl ether
Etnangien
(+)-Gliocladin B
(+)-Harziphilone
Hibarimicinone
(±)-3-Hydroxy-beta-ionone
Hyperforin
Integric acid
Jineol
Karalicin
()-Kunstleramide
(±)-Limonin
Linderaspirone A and Bi-linderone
Lucidone
(±)-Marinopyrrole A
Martefragin A
()-Melotenine A
Microcin SF608
Nemorosone
Nicotlactone A
()-6-O-Desmethylantofine
Oleocanthal
(+)-3-Oxo--ionol
Paecilomycin B
Paecilomycine A
Pochonin A
Rhinacanthin A
Rubriflordilactone A
(+)-Sattazolin
Somocystinamide A
()-Stagonolide A
(±)-Steenkrotin A
Thiaplakortone A and its semi-synthetic derivatives
Vinigrol
Withaferin A
Withanolide A
(+)-Xylarenal A
Xyolide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028230
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028223
About the Author
Goutam Brahmachari
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India