Total Quality Assurance for the Food Industries

This revision of Total Quality Assurance brings useful up-to-date methods used to assure product and process quality of food product and process quality of food products and the changes taking place in the field of quality assurance. The book is a practical authority on food quality assurance and the methods are those found in practice today in the food industries. It is a valuable text for the student of food science and technology and for the practicing quality assurance technologist.



The third edition has over 450 page of A to Z technology and practical application of the latest methods and detailed procedure in developing total quality assurance in all food plants, including sanitary standards, as well as bacteriological procedures.



The text is divided in to two major parts. Part one Fundamentals: sets forth the basic principles of total quality assurance for management and the ultimate employee. These principles are necessary for the successful operation of a food firm in these times. Part two Product evaluation: the text describes the various attributes and the characteristics of food plant quality evaluation methods. Examples are given for the evaluation of a wide array of food products. The methods and procedures described in this text have been applied to most situations for control, evaluation and auditing of the quality of foods.



This is a complete instruction book, easily followed, yet technically complete for the food technologist, by the proven experts in the field of sanitation and quality assurance.