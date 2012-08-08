Total Joint Arthroplasty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: C. Allyson Jones Linda Li
eBook ISBN: 9781455747559
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749331
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Total joint replacement is an effective procedure, resulting in decreased pain and improved function and quality of life in patients of all age groups including the elderly. The use of TJR is increasing and therefore this issue reviews topics such as patient satisfaction with total joint arthroplasty, patient reported outcomes, rehabilitation with total joint arthroplasty, minimally Invasive total joint arthroplasty, and peri-operative complications of total joint arthroplasty.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747559
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749331
About the Authors
C. Allyson Jones Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta
Linda Li Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.