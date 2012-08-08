Total Joint Arthroplasty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749331, 9781455747559

Total Joint Arthroplasty, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: C. Allyson Jones Linda Li
eBook ISBN: 9781455747559
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749331
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Total joint replacement is an effective procedure, resulting in decreased pain and improved function and quality of life in patients of all age groups including the elderly. The use of TJR is increasing and therefore this issue reviews topics such as patient satisfaction with total joint arthroplasty, patient reported outcomes, rehabilitation with total joint arthroplasty, minimally Invasive total joint arthroplasty, and peri-operative complications of total joint arthroplasty.

About the Authors

C. Allyson Jones Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alberta

Linda Li Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alberta

