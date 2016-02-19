Total Environmental Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080262765, 9781483182322

Total Environmental Control

1st Edition

The Economics of Cross-Media Pollution Transfers

Authors: Julian Lowe David Lewis Martin Atkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483182322
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 134
Description

Total Environmental Control: The Economics of Cross-Media Pollution Transfers covers the theoretical basis of cross-media transfers of pollution. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters that discuss the difference between cross-media transfers and trade-offs. It addresses the common thread of economic analysis. This book deals first with the definitions of voluntary solutions to cross-media problems and provides an introduction to sewage treatment and disposal. The next chapters are concerned with the basic oxygen furnace; description of electric arc furnace; conceptual and practical problems in the evaluation of environmental costs and benefits; and energy requirements for pollution control in specific industries. These topics are followed by discussions of the use of Delphi technique, the environmental energy requirements, and the status of the iron and steel manufacture. The last chapter is devoted to the case studies of fertilizer manufacturers and on the water pollution control. The book can provide useful information to environmentalists, scientists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Part I Introduction and Evidence

Chapter I The Cross-Media Problem

Cross-Media Problems: Some Definitions

Voluntary Solutions to Cross-Media Problems

Conclusions

Chapter 2 Transfers to Water - A Case Study

Introduction

'Wet Scrubbing'

Tipping

Sewage Treatment and Disposal

Other Issues

Conclusions

Chapter 3 The Fertilizer Industry

Introduction

Sources of Cross-Media Transfers

Case Studies of Fertilizer Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Iron and Steel and Iron Founding

Introduction

The Basic Oxygen Furnace

The Electric Arc Furnace

Iron Founding

Iron Founding: A Composite Case

Iron Founding: Specific Case

Conclusions

Chapter 5 Energy Requirements of Pollution Control Equipment

Introduction

Environmental Energy Requirements

Energy Requirements for Pollution Control in Specific Industries

Conclusions

Part II Methodology of Assessment

Chapter 6 Cost-Benefit Analysis

Introduction

Conceptual and Practical Problems in the Evaluation of Environmental Costs and Benefits

Conclusion

Chapter 7 An Alternative Approach to Cross-Media Evaluation

The Rationale for Using a 'Delphi' Technique

The Battelle Columbus Approach to Pollutant Weightings

The 'Delphi' Technique: Our Own Experiment

Results

Chapter 8 An Application of the Alternative Approach

Scope of the Analysis

Power Generation

Iron and Steel Manufacture

Iron Founding

Cross-Industry Comparisons and Conclusions

Part III Public Policy and Conclusions

Chapter 9 Comprehensive and Piecemeal Approaches to Control

Introduction

A Comprehensive Approach

An Economic Model

Conclusion and Evaluation

Chapter 10 Standards and Charges

Economic Analysis

Policy Implications

Chapter 11 Conclusion

Appendix I

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182322

About the Author

Julian Lowe

David Lewis

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliations and Expertise

Martin Atkins

