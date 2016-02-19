Total Environmental Control
1st Edition
The Economics of Cross-Media Pollution Transfers
Description
Total Environmental Control: The Economics of Cross-Media Pollution Transfers covers the theoretical basis of cross-media transfers of pollution. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters that discuss the difference between cross-media transfers and trade-offs. It addresses the common thread of economic analysis. This book deals first with the definitions of voluntary solutions to cross-media problems and provides an introduction to sewage treatment and disposal. The next chapters are concerned with the basic oxygen furnace; description of electric arc furnace; conceptual and practical problems in the evaluation of environmental costs and benefits; and energy requirements for pollution control in specific industries. These topics are followed by discussions of the use of Delphi technique, the environmental energy requirements, and the status of the iron and steel manufacture. The last chapter is devoted to the case studies of fertilizer manufacturers and on the water pollution control. The book can provide useful information to environmentalists, scientists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction and Evidence
Chapter I The Cross-Media Problem
Cross-Media Problems: Some Definitions
Voluntary Solutions to Cross-Media Problems
Conclusions
Chapter 2 Transfers to Water - A Case Study
Introduction
'Wet Scrubbing'
Tipping
Sewage Treatment and Disposal
Other Issues
Conclusions
Chapter 3 The Fertilizer Industry
Introduction
Sources of Cross-Media Transfers
Case Studies of Fertilizer Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Iron and Steel and Iron Founding
Introduction
The Basic Oxygen Furnace
The Electric Arc Furnace
Iron Founding
Iron Founding: A Composite Case
Iron Founding: Specific Case
Conclusions
Chapter 5 Energy Requirements of Pollution Control Equipment
Introduction
Environmental Energy Requirements
Energy Requirements for Pollution Control in Specific Industries
Conclusions
Part II Methodology of Assessment
Chapter 6 Cost-Benefit Analysis
Introduction
Conceptual and Practical Problems in the Evaluation of Environmental Costs and Benefits
Conclusion
Chapter 7 An Alternative Approach to Cross-Media Evaluation
The Rationale for Using a 'Delphi' Technique
The Battelle Columbus Approach to Pollutant Weightings
The 'Delphi' Technique: Our Own Experiment
Results
Chapter 8 An Application of the Alternative Approach
Scope of the Analysis
Power Generation
Iron and Steel Manufacture
Iron Founding
Cross-Industry Comparisons and Conclusions
Part III Public Policy and Conclusions
Chapter 9 Comprehensive and Piecemeal Approaches to Control
Introduction
A Comprehensive Approach
An Economic Model
Conclusion and Evaluation
Chapter 10 Standards and Charges
Economic Analysis
Policy Implications
Chapter 11 Conclusion
Appendix I
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182322
About the Author
Julian Lowe
David Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
David Lewis FRCP(UK), PhD, DTM&H Head of the Sexually Transmitted Infections Reference Centre, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa Honorary Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa Honorary Associate Professor, Division of Medical Microbiology, University of Cape Town, South Africa