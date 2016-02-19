Total Environmental Control: The Economics of Cross-Media Pollution Transfers covers the theoretical basis of cross-media transfers of pollution. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters that discuss the difference between cross-media transfers and trade-offs. It addresses the common thread of economic analysis. This book deals first with the definitions of voluntary solutions to cross-media problems and provides an introduction to sewage treatment and disposal. The next chapters are concerned with the basic oxygen furnace; description of electric arc furnace; conceptual and practical problems in the evaluation of environmental costs and benefits; and energy requirements for pollution control in specific industries. These topics are followed by discussions of the use of Delphi technique, the environmental energy requirements, and the status of the iron and steel manufacture. The last chapter is devoted to the case studies of fertilizer manufacturers and on the water pollution control. The book can provide useful information to environmentalists, scientists, students, and researchers.