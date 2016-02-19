Total Energy
1st Edition
International Series in Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration
Description
Total Energy discusses the process of generating power where it is wanted and to use the waste heat for useful purposes. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that provide a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects of total energy. The text first introduces the concept of total energy, and then proceeds to detailing the principal prime movers used in total energy production. The next chapters cover steam turbines and governors systems for industrial steam turbo-alternators. Next, the book talks about open- and closed-cycle gas turbines. The next three chapters tackle fuel cell, refrigeration and district heating. Chapter 11 examines the existing total energy schemes in North America, while Chapter 12 presents an economic assessment of total energy. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals in the energy industry.
Table of Contents
Preface
SI Units
1. What is Total Energy?
2. Principal Prime Movers used in Total Energy Production
3. Steam Turbines and Total Energy
4. Governor Systems for Industrial Steam Turbo-alternators
5. Open-Cycle Gas Turbines and Total Energy
6. Closed-Cycle Gas Turbines and Total Energy
7. Diesel and Gas Engines and Total Energy
8. The Fuel Cell and Total Energy
9. Refrigeration and Total Energy
10. District Heating and Total Energy
11. Existing Total Energy Schemes in North America
12. Economic Assessment of Total Energy
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184319