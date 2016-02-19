Total Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069180, 9781483184319

Total Energy

1st Edition

International Series in Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration

Authors: R. M. E. Diamant
Editors: N. S. Billington E. Ower
eBook ISBN: 9781483184319
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Total Energy discusses the process of generating power where it is wanted and to use the waste heat for useful purposes. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that provide a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects of total energy. The text first introduces the concept of total energy, and then proceeds to detailing the principal prime movers used in total energy production. The next chapters cover steam turbines and governors systems for industrial steam turbo-alternators. Next, the book talks about open- and closed-cycle gas turbines. The next three chapters tackle fuel cell, refrigeration and district heating. Chapter 11 examines the existing total energy schemes in North America, while Chapter 12 presents an economic assessment of total energy. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals in the energy industry.

Table of Contents


Preface

SI Units

1. What is Total Energy?

2. Principal Prime Movers used in Total Energy Production

3. Steam Turbines and Total Energy

4. Governor Systems for Industrial Steam Turbo-alternators

5. Open-Cycle Gas Turbines and Total Energy

6. Closed-Cycle Gas Turbines and Total Energy

7. Diesel and Gas Engines and Total Energy

8. The Fuel Cell and Total Energy

9. Refrigeration and Total Energy

10. District Heating and Total Energy

11. Existing Total Energy Schemes in North America

12. Economic Assessment of Total Energy

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184319

About the Author

R. M. E. Diamant

About the Editor

N. S. Billington

E. Ower

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.