Topological Algebras with Involution, Volume 200

"A distinctive (and very nice) feature of the book is a large number of well-chosen examples. There are also many useful historical remarks...This is a most welcome addition to the existing literature on topological algebras."

-MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS

"The author gives a comprehensive account of the theory of topological algebras with involution. A topological algebra is an associative algebra A whose underlying vector space is a topological vector space with the property that the ring multiplication in A is separately continuous. An outstanding class of topological algebras are those equipped with a continuous involution: these are the so-called topological *-algebras. A particular class of topological *-algebras, to which considerable attention is given through the book, is that of m-convex algebras: they are the topological *-algebras whose topology is defined by family of *-preserving submultiplicative seminorms. The whole work is divided into seven chapters.… Special attention is paid to Q-algebras."--ZentralblattMATH