Topics in Spine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655323, 9780323655330

Topics in Spine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-2

1st Edition

Authors: Lubdha M. Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323655330
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655323
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on The Spine, and is edited by Dr. Lubdha M. Shah. Articles will include: Pearls and Pitfalls in Spine Imaging; Traumatic Spinal Cord; Vascular Disorders of the Spine; Approach to (acute, subacute, chronic) Myelopathy; Acute Low Back Pain; Spinal Manifestations of Systemic Disease; Intraspinal Tumors; Spinal Osseous Tumors and Oncology; Spinal Marrow Imaging: Clues to Disease; Postoperative Spine: What the Surgeons Wants to Know; Beyond the Spinal Canal; CSF Leak in Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension: Diagnosis and Intervention; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323655330
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323655323

About the Authors

Lubdha M. Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Division of Neuroradiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.