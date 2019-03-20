Topics in Spine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-2

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on The Spine, and is edited by Dr. Lubdha M. Shah. Articles will include: Pearls and Pitfalls in Spine Imaging; Traumatic Spinal Cord; Vascular Disorders of the Spine; Approach to (acute, subacute, chronic) Myelopathy; Acute Low Back Pain; Spinal Manifestations of Systemic Disease; Intraspinal Tumors; Spinal Osseous Tumors and Oncology; Spinal Marrow Imaging: Clues to Disease; Postoperative Spine: What the Surgeons Wants to Know; Beyond the Spinal Canal; CSF Leak in Spontaneous Intracranial Hypotension: Diagnosis and Intervention; and more!

