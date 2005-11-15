Topics in Multivariate Approximation and Interpolation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518446, 9780080462042

Topics in Multivariate Approximation and Interpolation, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: Kurt Jetter Martin Buhmann Werner Haussmann Robert Schaback Joachim Stoeckler
eBook ISBN: 9780080462042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518446
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th November 2005
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

  1. Durrmeyer Operators and Their Natural Quasi-Interpolants (E. Berdysheva, K. Jetter and J. Stöckler)
    2. Three Families of Nonlinear Subdivision Schemes (N. Dyn)
    3. Parameterization for Curve Interpolation (M.S. Floater and T. Surazhsky)
    4. Refinable Multivariate Spline Functions (T. Goodman and D. Hardin)
    5. Adaptive Wavelets for Sparse Representations of Scattered Data (A. Kunoth)
    6. Ready-to-Blossom Bases in Chebyshev Spaces (M-L. Mazure)
    7. Structural Analysis of Subdivision Surfaces - A Summary (U. Reif and J. Peters)
    8. Polynomial Interpolation in Several Variables: Lattices, Differences and Ideals (T. Sauer)
    9. Computational Aspects of Radial Basis Function Approximation (H. Wendland)
    10. Learning Theory: From Regression to Classification (Q. Wu, Y. Ying and D-X. Zhou)
    11. Coherent States from Nonunitary Representations (G. Zimmermann)

Description

This book is a collection of eleven articles, written by leading experts and dealing with special topics in Multivariate Approximation and Interpolation. The material discussed here has far-reaching applications in many areas of Applied Mathematics, such as in Computer Aided Geometric Design, in Mathematical Modelling, in Signal and Image Processing and in Machine Learning, to mention a few. The book aims at giving a comprehensive information leading the reader from the fundamental notions and results of each field to the forefront of research. It is an ideal and up-to-date introduction for graduate students specializing in these topics, and for researchers in universities and in industry.

Key Features

  • A collection of articles of highest scientific standard
  • An excellent introduction and overview of recent topics from multivariate approximation
  • A valuable source of references for specialists in the field
  • A representation of the state-of-the-art in selected areas of multivariate approximation
  • A rigorous mathematical introduction to special topics of interdisciplinary research

Readership

Researchers, graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080462042
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518446

About the Editors

Kurt Jetter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Hohenheim, Institut fur Angewandte Mathematik und Statistik, Stuttgart, Germany

Martin Buhmann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitaet Giessen, Math. Institut, Germany

Werner Haussmann Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitaet Duisburg-Essen, Institut f. Mathematik, Germany

Robert Schaback Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitaet Goettingen, Inst. F. Numerische und Angewandte Mathematik, Germany

Joachim Stoeckler Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitaet Dortmund, Fachbereich Mathematik, Germany

