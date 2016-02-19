Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems is a second volume of a treatise on optical fiber communications that is devoted to the science, engineering, and application of information transmission via optical fibers. The first volume, published in 1985, dealt exclusively with fiber fabrication. The present volume contains topics that pertain to subsystems and systems.

The book contains five chapters and begins with discussions of transmitters and receivers, which are basic to systems now operating in the field. Subsequent chapters cover topics relating to coherent systems: frequency and phase modulation of the optical carrier, and systems considerations and experiments. The last chapter reviews the fundamentals of nonlinear effects in optical fibers and considers how systems are affected by various nonlinear phenomena.