Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems
1st Edition
Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems is a second volume of a treatise on optical fiber communications that is devoted to the science, engineering, and application of information transmission via optical fibers. The first volume, published in 1985, dealt exclusively with fiber fabrication. The present volume contains topics that pertain to subsystems and systems.
The book contains five chapters and begins with discussions of transmitters and receivers, which are basic to systems now operating in the field. Subsequent chapters cover topics relating to coherent systems: frequency and phase modulation of the optical carrier, and systems considerations and experiments. The last chapter reviews the fundamentals of nonlinear effects in optical fibers and considers how systems are affected by various nonlinear phenomena.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Optical Transmitter Design
I. Introduction
II. System Constraints on Transmitter Design
III. Optical Properties of Sources for PCM Transmitters
IV. Circuit Strategies for PCM Transmitters
V. Practical PCM Transmitters and Their Performance
VI. Multigigabit-per-Second Transmission Systems
VII. Conclusion
2. Lightwave Receivers
I. Introduction
II. Receiver and Device Requirements of Lightwave Systems
III. Receiver System and Noise Considerations
IV. First and Second-Generation Lightwave Receivers
V. Active-Feedback Lightwave Receiver Circuits
3. Frequency and Phase Modulation of Semiconductor Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Direct Frequency Modulation
III. Phase Modulation by Injection Locking
IV. Summary
Acknowledgments
4. Coherent Optical Fiber Transmission Systems
I. Introduction
II. System Operations and Configurations
III. Advantages of Optical Heterodyne or Homodyne Detection
IV. System Applications
V. Essential Technology for Developing Coherent Systems
VI. System Experiments
VII. Conclusion
5. Nonlinear Effects in Optical Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Nonlinear Gain and System Parameters
III. Stimulated Raman Scattering
IV. Carrier-Induced Phase Modulation
V. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
VI. Four-Photon Mixing
VII. Multiplexing Effects
VIII. Scaling
IX. Conclusions
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th June 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257754
About the Editor
Tingye Li
Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.
AT&T Labs (retired)