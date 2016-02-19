Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124473027, 9781483257754

Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Tingye Li
eBook ISBN: 9781483257754
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1991
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics in Lightwave Transmission Systems is a second volume of a treatise on optical fiber communications that is devoted to the science, engineering, and application of information transmission via optical fibers. The first volume, published in 1985, dealt exclusively with fiber fabrication. The present volume contains topics that pertain to subsystems and systems.
The book contains five chapters and begins with discussions of transmitters and receivers, which are basic to systems now operating in the field. Subsequent chapters cover topics relating to coherent systems: frequency and phase modulation of the optical carrier, and systems considerations and experiments. The last chapter reviews the fundamentals of nonlinear effects in optical fibers and considers how systems are affected by various nonlinear phenomena.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Optical Transmitter Design

I. Introduction

II. System Constraints on Transmitter Design

III. Optical Properties of Sources for PCM Transmitters

IV. Circuit Strategies for PCM Transmitters

V. Practical PCM Transmitters and Their Performance

VI. Multigigabit-per-Second Transmission Systems

VII. Conclusion

References

2. Lightwave Receivers

I. Introduction

II. Receiver and Device Requirements of Lightwave Systems

III. Receiver System and Noise Considerations

IV. First and Second-Generation Lightwave Receivers

V. Active-Feedback Lightwave Receiver Circuits

References

3. Frequency and Phase Modulation of Semiconductor Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Direct Frequency Modulation

III. Phase Modulation by Injection Locking

IV. Summary

Acknowledgments

References

4. Coherent Optical Fiber Transmission Systems

I. Introduction

II. System Operations and Configurations

III. Advantages of Optical Heterodyne or Homodyne Detection

IV. System Applications

V. Essential Technology for Developing Coherent Systems

VI. System Experiments

VII. Conclusion

References

5. Nonlinear Effects in Optical Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Nonlinear Gain and System Parameters

III. Stimulated Raman Scattering

IV. Carrier-Induced Phase Modulation

V. Stimulated Brillouin Scattering

VI. Four-Photon Mixing

VII. Multiplexing Effects

VIII. Scaling

IX. Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257754

About the Editor

Tingye Li

Tingye Li retired from AT&T in 1998 after a 41-year career at Bell Labs and AT&T Labs. His seminal work on laser resonator modes is considered a classic. Since the late 1960s, he and his groups have conducted pioneering studies on lightwave technologies and systems. He led the work on amplified WDM transmission systems and championed their deployment for upgrading network capacity. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He is a recipient of the IEEE David Sarnoff Award, IEEE/OSA John Tyndall Award, OSA Ives Medal/Quinn Endowment, AT&T Science and Technology Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Labs (retired)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.