Topics in Current Aerosol Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080168098, 9781483186924

Topics in Current Aerosol Research

1st Edition

International Reviews in Aerosol Physics and Chemistry

Editors: G. M. Hidy
eBook ISBN: 9781483186924
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 392
Description

Topics in Current Aerosol Research, Part 2 contains some selected articles in the field of aerosol study. The chosen topics deal extensively with the theory of diffusiophoresis and thermophoresis. Also covered in the book is the mathematical treatment of integrodifferential equations originating from the theory of aerosol coagulation. The book is the third volume of the series entitled International Reviews in Aerosol Physics and Chemistry. The text offers significant understanding of the methods employed to develop a theory for thermophoretic and diffusiophoretic forces acting on spheres in the range from free molecules to continuum behavior. It explores the mathematical solution for the kinetic model of the coagulation equation. Another topic of interest is the means to estimate size dispersal function for clouds of particles undergoing collision. The text can be a useful tool for practicing scientists and graduate students in physics, meteorology, geophysics, physical chemistry, environmental science, medicine, chemical engineering, and aerospace engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Theory of Thermophoresis and Diffusiophoresis of Aerosol Particles and Their Experimental Testing

A General Mathematical Survey of the Coagulation Equation

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186924

About the Editor

G. M. Hidy

