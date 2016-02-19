Topics in Current Aerosol Research, Part 2 contains some selected articles in the field of aerosol study. The chosen topics deal extensively with the theory of diffusiophoresis and thermophoresis. Also covered in the book is the mathematical treatment of integrodifferential equations originating from the theory of aerosol coagulation. The book is the third volume of the series entitled International Reviews in Aerosol Physics and Chemistry. The text offers significant understanding of the methods employed to develop a theory for thermophoretic and diffusiophoretic forces acting on spheres in the range from free molecules to continuum behavior. It explores the mathematical solution for the kinetic model of the coagulation equation. Another topic of interest is the means to estimate size dispersal function for clouds of particles undergoing collision. The text can be a useful tool for practicing scientists and graduate students in physics, meteorology, geophysics, physical chemistry, environmental science, medicine, chemical engineering, and aerospace engineering.