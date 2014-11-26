Top Topics in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

In this issue of Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi has selected topics that continually are at the forefront for child and adolescent psychiatrists.Among the top topics are: Children's Exposure to Violent Video Games and Desensitization to Violence; Neurobiology of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Psychosocial Interventions in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; 5. Social Skills Training for Youth with Autism Spectrum Disorders; 6. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Treatments for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders; and Adolescent Eating Disorders: Definitions, Symptomatology, Epidemiology and Comorbidity. Authors renown in the psychiatric field and the pediatric field provide the physician clinical outcomes and therapeutic management of these disorders.