Top Topics in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323358163, 9780323358170

Top Topics in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Authors: Harsh Trivedi
eBook ISBN: 9780323358170
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323358163
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this issue of Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, consulting editor Dr. Harsh Trivedi has selected  topics that continually are at the forefront for child and adolescent psychiatrists.Among the top topics are: Children's Exposure to Violent Video Games and Desensitization to Violence; Neurobiology of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Psychosocial Interventions in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; 5. Social Skills Training for Youth with Autism Spectrum Disorders; 6. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Treatments for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders; and Adolescent Eating Disorders: Definitions, Symptomatology, Epidemiology and Comorbidity. Authors renown in the psychiatric field and the pediatric field provide the physician clinical outcomes and therapeutic management of these disorders.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323358170
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323358163

About the Authors

Harsh Trivedi Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.