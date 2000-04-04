Tooth Extraction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723610717

Tooth Extraction

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Paul Robinson
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610717
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th April 2000
Page Count: 144
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • Practical guidelines to efficient tooth removal Covers both simple and more complicated extraction techniques No other book concentrates solely on the mechanics of tooth extraction Underpins theory with practical tips and hints A 'must have' book for every dental undergraduate

Table of Contents

Foreword; Introduction; Intra-alveolar extraction; Trans-alveolar extraction; Extractions under general anaesthesia; Complications of tooth extraction; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780723610717

About the Author

Paul Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer/ Consultant, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Guy's King's and St Thomas' Dental Institute, King's College, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.