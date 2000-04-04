Tooth Extraction
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Authors: Paul Robinson
Paperback ISBN: 9780723610717
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th April 2000
Page Count: 144
Description
- Practical guidelines to efficient tooth removal Covers both simple and more complicated extraction techniques No other book concentrates solely on the mechanics of tooth extraction Underpins theory with practical tips and hints A 'must have' book for every dental undergraduate
Table of Contents
Foreword; Introduction; Intra-alveolar extraction; Trans-alveolar extraction; Extractions under general anaesthesia; Complications of tooth extraction; Index.
Details
About the Author
Paul Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/ Consultant, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Guy's King's and St Thomas' Dental Institute, King's College, London, UK
