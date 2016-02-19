Too Much Invested to Quit - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080229959, 9781483152226

Too Much Invested to Quit

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Allan I. Teger
eBook ISBN: 9781483152226
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 166
Description

Too Much Invested to Quit focuses on the applications of paradigms in the resolution of international relations, taking as backdrop issues in marriage, labor disputes, and price wars. The manuscript first offers information on the dollar auction game, a simple game that can be employed in large groups or in laboratory situations. Studies on economic and interpersonal motives when bidding against a deck of cards; sex differences and effects of team bidding; and effects of experience on the length of auction are discussed. The text also focuses on the stages of escalation and physiological and personality correlates of escalation. Topics include effects of resources on the length of auction; physiology as a dependent measure; physiology as an independent manipulation; and personality and the dollar auction. The publication explains the dollar auction and study of conflict escalation, as well as study and theories of escalation; the dollar auction and the Vietnam War; limit setting in warfare; and price warfare. The book also takes a look at real life and the dollar auction. Considerations include generalized dollar auction game and industrial bargaining, strikes, work stoppages, and divorce. The manuscript is a dependable source of reference for readers interested in the use of paradigms in the resolution of international relations.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Figures and Tables

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 The Dollar Auction Game

Chapter 3 Why Do They Start At All, And Why Do They Ever Quit?

Chapter 4 Stages Of Escalation

Chapter 5 Physiological And Personality Correlates of Escalation

Chapter 6 The Dollar Auction and the Study of Conflict Escalation

Appendix: Real Life and the Dollar Auction

Notes

Bibliography

Index

