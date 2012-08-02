TOF-MS within Food and Environmental Analysis, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Series Page
- Volume in the Series
- Contributors to Volume 58
- Series Editor’s Preface
- Volume Editor’s Preface
- Chapter 1 Application of HPLC–TOF-MS and HPLC–QTOF-MS/MS for Pesticide Residues Analysis in Fruit and Vegetable Matrices
- 1 Introduction and Scope
- 2 Advantages of the Accurate Mass
- 3 Accurate Mass Databases and Automatic Searching
- 4 Applications of HPLC–TOF-MS for Multiresidue Analysis of Pesticides in Fruits and Vegetables
- 5 Multiresidue Methods Based on Sequential TOF-MS and QTOF-MS/MS.
- 6 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 2 Chemical Evaluation of Water Treatment Processes by LC–(Q)TOF-MS
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TPs in Wastewater Treatments
- 3 Strategies for Identification and Structural Elucidation of TPs by LC–(Q)TOF-MS: Practical Aspects
- 4 Selected Applications of LC–(Q)TOF-MS in Water Treatment Processes: Transformation Pathways
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 3 Selected Applications of Accurate Mass Determinations Using LC-TOF for Toxic Compounds in Products of Animal Origin
- 1 Accurate Mass Determinations
- 2 Case Study 1: Injectable Solution of Oxytetracycline Contaminated with a Suspect Sulfonamide
- 3 Case Study 2: Green-Eyed Dog and Rhodamine Dye
- 4 Case Study 3: Thirty-Six Dead Birds and Contaminated Seeds
- 5 Overall Considerations and Conclusions
- Chapter 4 High Mass Resolution Versus MS/MS
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Basic Principle of Modern HRMS Instruments
- 3 Selectivity
- 4 Sensitivity
- 5 Quantitative Performance
- 6 Confirmation
- 7 Identification of Unknowns
- 8 Comprehensiveness of Detection
- 9 Conclusion
- Chapter 5 Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry Versus Orbitrap-Based Mass Spectrometry for the Screening and Identification of Drugs and Metabolites
- Chapter 6 Electrospray Operational Parameters in TOF-MS
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory
- 3 Experimental
- 4 Results and Discussion
- 5 Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter 7 MALDI–TOF MS for Characterization of Synthetic Polymers in Aqueous Environment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Aspects of MS in Polymer Analysis
- 3 Illustration: MALDI–TOF MS of Chitosan Oligosaccharide
- 4 Future of MALDI–TOF in Polymer Analysis: Fate and Degradation Studies
- 1 Introduction (The Race)
- 2 Fundamentals and Characteristics of Orbitrap Technology (Presentation of the Challenger)
- 3 From Theory to Practice (Track-and-Field Championship)
- 4 Conclusions (Award Ceremony: The Winner Is…)
- Chapter 8 The Potential of Ambient Desorption Ionization Methods Combined with High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry for Pesticide Testing in Food
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ambient MS Techniques Used for Testing of Pesticides and Other Contaminant Residues
- 3 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9 Application of GC–TOFMS for Pesticide Residue Analysis in Grapes
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Improvement in Mass Spectral Detection by Using TOF
- 3 Improving the Chromatographic Separation-Possible with TOFMS
- 4 Development of a Robust Method for Pesticide Residue Analysis in Grapes
- 5 Comparative Appraisal of S/N in 1D (GC–TOFMS) with 2D (GC × GC–TOFMS)
- 6 Application of the Optimized GC × GC–TOFMS Method for Residue Monitoring in Grapes
- 7 Application of the Optimized GC × GC–TOFMS Method for Residue Monitoring in Wine
- 8 Screening for Nontarget Analytes
- 9 Evaluation of GC × GC–TOFMS vis-à-vis GC–MS/MS
- 10 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Subject Index
Description
New developments in mass spectrometry have allowed routine identification and lowered limits of detection at levels only imagined a decade ago. Thousands of contaminants and residues in the food supply and the environment are now being reported. Between 2005 and 2010, more than 5,000 publications covering TOF-MS and environmental and food analysis were published, showing the importance of the technique in these applications.
This book covers the basic principles of method development in GC- and LC-TOF-MS as well as the main operational parameters related to TOF-MS. The second part focuses on the relevant environmental applications, including quality control aspects as well as data collection. The third part is devoted to relevant applications in food analysis, including validation procedures for screening analysis as well as relevant databases.
Key Features
- Outlines basic concepts and principles of gas and liquid chromatography TOF-MS and its application in food analysis
- Includes quality control and data collection techniques
- Focuses on environmental implications and safety concerns
Readership
Analytical chemists, food chemists, environmental scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 2nd August 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538109
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Amadeo Rodriguez Fernandez-Alba Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Almeria, Spain