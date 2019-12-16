Today's Medical Assistant - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office 2020 Edition Package - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323757980

Today's Medical Assistant - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office 2020 Edition Package

4th Edition

Clinical & Administrative Procedures

Authors: Kathy Bonewit-West Sue Hunt Edith Applegate
Book ISBN: 9780323757980
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th December 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Book ISBN:
9780323757980

About the Author

Kathy Bonewit-West

Affiliations and Expertise

Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants

Sue Hunt

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA

Edith Applegate

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.