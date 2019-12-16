Today's Medical Assistant - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office 2020 Edition Package
4th Edition
Clinical & Administrative Procedures
Authors: Kathy Bonewit-West Sue Hunt Edith Applegate
Book ISBN: 9780323757980
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th December 2019
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 16th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780323757980
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.