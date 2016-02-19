To be or Not to be: A Question of Survival examines the problems that plague humankind as a whole. The book points out major problems in society and provides plausible explanation, along with the possible remedies to the predicaments. The opening chapter of the text presents the statistical and technical evidence of the problems that affect humanity, while the subsequent chapters cover the analysis of these problems. The topics covered in the book include progress, information, culture, lifestyle, and education. The text will be of great interest to readers who want to understand the predicaments that afflict modern human from a philosophical perspective.