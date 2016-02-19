To Be Or Not To Be
1st Edition
A Question of Survival
Authors: Duncan Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483181806
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 158
Description
To be or Not to be: A Question of Survival examines the problems that plague humankind as a whole. The book points out major problems in society and provides plausible explanation, along with the possible remedies to the predicaments. The opening chapter of the text presents the statistical and technical evidence of the problems that affect humanity, while the subsequent chapters cover the analysis of these problems. The topics covered in the book include progress, information, culture, lifestyle, and education. The text will be of great interest to readers who want to understand the predicaments that afflict modern human from a philosophical perspective.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I The Problem
II Change and Progress
III Knowledge and Wisdom
IV Supra-Culture and Anarchy
V High Living and Plain Thinking
VI Education for What?
VII Rediscovery
VIII Contemporary Idols of the Cave
IX Is Man Worth Saving?
Epilogue
Selected Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181806
About the Author
Duncan Williams
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.