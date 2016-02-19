To Be Or Not To Be - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080199344, 9781483181806

To Be Or Not To Be

1st Edition

A Question of Survival

Authors: Duncan Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483181806
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 158
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

To be or Not to be: A Question of Survival examines the problems that plague humankind as a whole. The book points out major problems in society and provides plausible explanation, along with the possible remedies to the predicaments. The opening chapter of the text presents the statistical and technical evidence of the problems that affect humanity, while the subsequent chapters cover the analysis of these problems. The topics covered in the book include progress, information, culture, lifestyle, and education. The text will be of great interest to readers who want to understand the predicaments that afflict modern human from a philosophical perspective.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I The Problem

II Change and Progress

III Knowledge and Wisdom

IV Supra-Culture and Anarchy

V High Living and Plain Thinking

VI Education for What?

VII Rediscovery

VIII Contemporary Idols of the Cave

IX Is Man Worth Saving?

Epilogue

Selected Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
158
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181806

About the Author

Duncan Williams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.