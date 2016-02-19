Tissue Culture
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Tissue Culture: Methods and Applications presents an overview of the procedures for working with cells in culture and for using them in a wide variety of scientific disciplines. The book discusses primary tissue dissociation; the preparation of primary cultures; cell harvesting; and replicate culture methods. The text also describes protocols on single cell isolations and cloning; perfusion and mass culture techniques; cell propagation on miscellaneous culture supports; and the evaluation of culture dynamics. The recent techniques facilitating microscopic observation of cells; cell hybridization; and virus propagation and assay are also encompassed. The book further tackles the production of hormones and intercellular substances; the diagnosis and understanding of disease; as well as quality control measures. Scientists and professionals interested in methodology per se will find the book invaluable.
Section I. Primary Tissue Dissociation
Chapter 1. Pronase
Chapter 2. Trypsin
A. Mammalian Tissues
B. High Yield Method for Kidney Tissue
C. Marine Teleost Fish Tissues
D. Amphibian Tissues
Chapter 3. Collagenase Treatment of Chick Heart and Thyroid
Chapter 4. Sequential Enzyme Treatment of Mouse Mammary Gland
Chapter 5. Nonenzymatic Dissociations
A. Leukocyte Cell Separation on Glass
B. Specific Cell Fractionation on Chemically Derivatized Surfaces
Section II. Preparation of Primary Cultures
Chapter 1. Human Skin Fibroblasts
Chapter 2. Fetal Human Diploid Cells
Chapter 3. Human Mammary Tumors
Chapter 4. Human Glia Cells
Chapter 5. Human Liver Cells
Chapter 6. Human Blood Leukocytes
Chapter 7. Amniocentesis
Chapter 8. Human Lymph Nodes
Chapter 9. Human Biopsy Material from Genetic Abnormalities
Chapter 10. Mammalian Myocardial Cells
Chapter 11. Mammalian Glomerular Cells
Chapter 12. Organotypic Mammalian Central and Peripheral Nerve Tissue
Chapter 13. Marmoset Bone Marrow
Chapter 14. Monkey Kidney Cells
Chapter 15. Rabbit Kidney and Skin
Chapter 16. Rat Skeletal Muscle Cells
Chapter 17. Rat Pituitary Explants
Chapter 18. Chick Embryo Cells
Chapter 19. Frog Embryos ( Haploid Lines)
Chapter 20. Adult Amphibian Tissues and Leukocytes
Chapter 21. Marine Teleost Fish Tissues
Chapter 22. Fish Lymphocytes and Blastogenesis
Chapter 23. Freshwater Fishes
Chapter 24. Goldfish Tissues
Chapter 25. Reptiles
Chapter 26. Dipteran Embryos and Larvae (Diploid Lines)
Chapter 27. Cockroach and Grasshopper Embryo Tissue
Chapter 28. Plants: Haploid Tissue Cultures
Chapter 29. Aspen Callus
Chapter 30. Plant Embryos
Chapter 31. Somatic Plant Cells
Chapter 32. Roots
Chapter 33. Leaves
Section III. Cell Harvesting
Chapter 1. Pronase
Chapter 2. Trypsinization of Diploid Human Fibroblasts
Chapter 3. Transplantable Rat Tumors and Cold Temperature Release
Chapter 4. Cells at Defined Stages of the Cell Cycle
A. Selection of Mitotic Cells from Monolayer Culture
B. Sedimentation in Sucrose and Ficoll Gradients of Cells Grown in Suspension Culture
Chapter 5. Processing Cells for Enzyme Assays
Section IV. Replicate Culture Methods
Chapter 1. Monolayer Cultures
Chapter 2. Plant Cell Suspension Cultures
Chapter 3. Subculturing Human Diploid Fibroblast Cultures
Chapter 4. Apparatus for Changing Tissue Culture Media
Chapter 5. Single "Subculture" in Situ Using Glass Beads
Chapter 6. Maintenance of Diploid Fibroblast Cultures as Nonmitotic Populations
Section V. Single Cell Isolations and Cloning
Chapter 1. Animal Cells
A. Capillary Techniques
B. Microdrop Techniques
Chapter 2. Plant Cells
Chapter 3. Dilution Plating and Nutritional Considerations
A. Animal Cells
B. Plant Cells
Chapter 4. Dilution Plating on Coverslip Fragments
Chapter 5. Microtest Plates
A. Single Cell Clones
B. Replica Plating
Chapter 6. Low Oxygen Tension Technique
Chapter 7. Soft Agar Techniques
Section VI. Perfusion and Mass Culture Techniques
Chapter 1. Dual-Rotary Circumfusion System
Chapter 2. Automated Single Rose Chamber for Cardiac and Other Cells
Chapter 3. Culture Dish Perfusion with Cinemicrography
Chapter 4. Sykes-Moore Chamber
Chapter 5. Culture of the Lens (33°)
Chapter 6. Cardiac Cells in a Capillary Tube
Chapter 7. Artificial Capillaries: An Approach to Tissue Growth in Vitro
Chapter 8. Replicate Roller Bottles
Chapter 9. Replicate Tube Chambers for Bones
Chapter 10. Multisurface Stacked Plate Propagators
Chapter 11. Bulk Culture of Cell Monolayers
Chapter 12. Spin Filter Device for Suspension Cultures
Chapter 13. Automation of Continuous Suspension Cultures by Means of a Nephelostat
Chapter 14. A Chemostat for Single Cell Cultures of Higher Plants
Section VII. Cell Propagation on Miscellaneous Culture Supports
Chapter 1. Collagen-Coated Cellulose Sponge
Chapter 2. Microcarrier Cultures of Animal Cells
Chapter 3. Polyester Sheeting
Chapter 4. Protein Polymers as a Substratum for the Modulation of Cell Proliferation in Vitro
Chapter 5. Titanium Disks
Chapter 6. Filter Paper Supports for Plant Cultures
Section VIII. Evaluation of Culture Dynamics
Chapter 1. Hemocytometer Counting
Chapter 2. Electronic Enumeration and Sizing of Cells
A. Primary Tissue Cells
B. Tissue Culture Cells
Chapter 3. Dye Exclusion Tests for Cell Viability
Chapter 4. Quantitative Methods for Measuring Cell Growth and Death
Chapter 5. Cell Cycle Analysis
A. Mammalian Cells
B. Control and Analysis of the Mitotic Cycle in Cultured Plant Root Meristems
Section IX. Recent Techniques Facilitating Microscopic Observation of Cells
Chapter 1. Contrast Methods in the Microscopy of Living Tissue
Chapter 2. Rapid Embedding of Cell Culture Monolayers and Suspensions
Chapter 3. Embedding in Situ
Chapter 4. Vertical Sectioning
A. Cells on Millipore Filters
B. Cells in Plastic Flasks
C. Cells Grown on Decalcified Eggshell Membrane with Special Reference to Electron Microscopic Study
Chapter 5. Hydraulically Operated Microscope Stage
Chapter 6. Culture Dish for High Resolution Microscopy
Section X. Cell Hybridization
Chapter 1. Somatic Hybridization in Studies of Heredity of Cell Malignancy
Chapter 2. Production and Characterization of Proliferating Somatic Cell Hybrids
Chapter 3. Plant Protoplast Culture
Section XI. Virus Propagation and Assay
Chapter 1. Microculture Procedures
A. Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
B. Simian Virus 40
C. Antibody Neutralization Surveys
Chapter 2. Quantal and Enumerative Titration of Virus in Cell Cultures
Chapter 3. Diagnosis of Virus-Infected Cultures with Fluorescein-Labeled Antisera
Chapter 4. Rapid Method for Detection of Budding Virus by Electron Microscopy
Chapter 5. Monitoring for Presence of Oncogenic Virus in Tissue Culture
Chapter 6. Tobacco Mosaic Virus in Plant Tissue Culture
Section XII. Production of Hormones and Intercellular Substances
Chapter 1. Growth Hormone and Prolactin from Rat Pituitary Tumor Cells
Chapter 2. Enhancement of Growth Hormone Production by Cortisol
Chapter 3. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
Chapter 4. Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin
Chapter 5. Measurement of Collagen Synthesis
Chapter 6. Evaluation of Milk Protein Synthesis
Chapter 7. Interferon Yield versus Cell Genotype
Chapter 8. Immunoglobulins
Section XIII. Diagnosis and Understanding of Disease
Chapter 1. Some Cell Culture Procedures in Diagnostic Medical Virology
Chapter 2. Diagnostic Use of Cell Cultures Initiated from Amniocentesis
Chapter 3. Expressions of Citrullinemia in Skin Fibroblast Cultures
Chapter 4. The Hurler Cell in Culture
Chapter 5. Characteristics of Fibroblasts Cultured from Patients with Galactosemia or Galactokinase Deficiency
Chapter 6. Evaluation of Amino Acid Metabolism in Maple Syrup Urine Disease
Chapter 7. Malignant Transformation of Cells in Culture Using Oncogenic Chemicals
Chapter 8. Malignant Transformation of Cells in Culture
Chapter 9. Some in Vitro Models of Normal and Malignant Cell Interaction
Chapter 10. Growth and Isolation of Nutritional Variants
Section XIV. Quality Control Measures
Chapter 1. Glassware Preparation, Sterilizations, and Use of Laminar Flow Systems
Chapter 2. Purification and Standardization of Water for Tissue Culture
Chapter 3. A Surveillance Procedure Applied to Sera
Chapter 4. Preparation of Sera for Nutritional Studies
Chapter 5. Sample Preparations of Media
A. Vertebrate Cells
B. Invertebrate Cells
C. Plant Cultures
Chapter 6. Determination and Survey of Osmolality in Culture Media
Chapter 7. Control of Culture pH with Synthetic Buffers
Chapter 8. Freezing, Storage, and Recovery of Cell Stocks
Chapter 9. Detection, Elimination, and Prevention of Bacteria and Fungi in Tissue Cultures
Chapter 10. Screening Tissue Cultures for Mycoplasma Infections
Chapter 11. Mycoplasma Contamination of Cell Cultures: Incidence, Source, Prevention, and Problems of Elimination
Chapter 12. Elimination of Pathogens from Shoot Tip Cultures
Chapter 13. Contamination of Tissue Culture and Its Cure: Some Examples
Chapter 14. Serological Identifications of Cells in Culture
A. Animal Cells by Fluorescent-Labeled Antibody
B. Poikilotherm Cell Identity by Cytotoxic Antibody Test
C. Invertebrate Cell Cultures
D. Detection of HL-A Antigens on Cultured Normal Human Diploid Fibroblasts
Chapter 15. Karyology of Cells in Culture
A. Preparation and Analysis of Karyotypes and Idiograms
B. Harvesting Human Leukocyte Cultures for Chromosome Cytology
C. Constitutive Heterochromatin (C-Bands)
D. Fluorescent Banding of Chromosomes (Q-bands)
E. Trysin Technique to Reveal G-Bands
F. Characteristics of Insect Cells
G. Characteristics of Plant Cells
Chapter 16. Biochemical Identification of Cells in Culture
A. Human Cell Lines by Enzyme Polymorphism
B. Enzymatic "Fingerprinting"
Chapter 17. Introduction to Cytoenzymological Methods and Isozymes
Chapter 18. Transport and Shipping of Cultures, Including International Regulations
