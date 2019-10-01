Tin Oxide Materials
1st Edition
Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
Table of Contents
Dedicatory
Marcelo Ornaghi Orlandi
Preface
Marcelo Ornaghi Orlandi
1. Introduction to Tin Oxide Materials
Marcelo Ornaghi Orlandi
2. The structure and electronic structure of Tin Oxides
Graeme Watson, Ailbhe L. Gavin, Aoife K. Lucid and Julia Savioli
3. Electrical properties of tin oxide materials
Pedro Henrique Suman
4. Optical properties of tin oxide materials
Vinita Sharma
5. Surface and interface electronic properties of tin oxide
Celso Manuel Aldao
6. Health and environment perspective of tin nanocompounds: a safety approach
Jose M. Granjeiro, Rebecca Cruz, Paulo Emilio Leite, Sara Gemini-Piperni, Leonardo Da Cunha Boldrini Sr. and Ana Ribeiro
7. Tin oxide nanomaterilas: active centers and gas sensor properties
Alexander Gaskov, Marina Rumyantseva and Artem Marikutsa
8. Tin oxide thin films
Khalifa Aguir
9. Preparation of tin oxide nanoestructures by chemical vapor deposition
Isabel Sayago, Esther Hontañón Sr. and Manuel Aleixandre
10. Tin chalcogenides and nanocomposites
Xiaogan Li and Ding Gu
11. Tin oxide-based varistors
Paulo Roberto Bueno Sr.
12. Application of tin oxide in sensing devices
Nicolae Barsan, Anna Staerz, Takuya Suzuki and Udo Weimar
13. The use of tin oxide in fuel cells
Paul Inge Dahl, Alejandro Oyarce Barnett, Francisco Alcaide Monterrubio and Luis Cesar Colmenares Rausseo
14. Tin oxide based electrodes in Li-batteries
Isamu Moriguchi
15. Tin oxide based thin film transistors
Hongtao Cao
16. Electrolyte Gated Transistors using Tin oxide
Clara Santato, Fabio Cicoira, Irina Valitova and Xiang Meng
17. Tin oxide based electrochomics
Ling Bing Kong
18. Application of tin oxide based materials in catalysis
Ganapti V. Shanbhag and Pandian Manjunathan
19. Photocatalysis and Hydrogen Production from Water Solution
Naoto Umezawa, Wei Zhou, Junjie Wang, Toyokazu Tanabe and Hideki Abe
20. Transparent and conductive applications of tin oxide
Ruidi Li, Fangsheng Mei and Tiechui Yuan
21. Biological studies with Tin oxide materials
Hsin Chen
Description
Tin Oxide Materials: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications discusses the latest in metal oxides, an emerging area in electronic materials. As more is learned about this important materials system, more functionalities and applications have been revealed. This key reference on the topic covers important material that is ideal for materials scientists, materials engineers and materials chemists who have been introduced to metal oxides as a general category of materials, but want to take the next step and learn more about a specific material.
Key Features
- Provides a complete resource on tin oxide materials systems, including in-depth discussions of properties, their synthesis, modelling methods, and applications
- Presents information on the well-investigated SnO2, but also includes discussions on its emerging stoichiometries, such as SnO and Sn3O4
- Includes the most relevant applications in varistors, sensing devices, fuel cells, transistors, biological studies, and much more
Readership
Materials scientists, materials chemists, materials engineers, electrical engineers, chemists, physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159248
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128162798
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree (Dr. Sci.) in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova. His research had financial support from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. Currently G. Korotcenkov is a research Professor in Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.
Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences and surface science, focused on metal oxides and solid state gas sensor design.
Korotcenkov is the author of seven books and special issues and editor of 11 books. He published fifteen invited review papers, 19 book chapters, and more than 200+ peer-reviewed articles. He is a holder of 18 patents. He presented more than 200 reports on the National and International conferences. Last years his articles had more 400 citing per annum (h-factor=33 (Scopus) and h=36 (Google Scholar)). His research activities are honored by Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004), The Prize of the Presidents of Ukrainian, Belarus and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003), Senior Research Excellence Award of Technical University of Moldova (2001; 2003; 2005), Fellowship from International Research Exchange Board (1998), National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea
About the Editors
Marcelo Ornaghi Orlandi
Dr. Orlandi received his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering at the Federal Unviersity of São Carlos in Brazil in 2005 studying nanostructures based on SnO2. He was a Visiting Scientist at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the years 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015. He is now the head of the Electron Microscopy Center of the Chemistry Institute of Araraquara and Associate Professor at the Chemistry Institute at São Paulo State University. His main research focus is ceramic materials, studying the growth mechanism and properties of semiconductors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Sao Paulo State University, Araraquara, SP, Brazil