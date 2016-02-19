Time Series in the Frequency Domain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444867261, 9780444536723

Time Series in the Frequency Domain, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: P. R. Krishnaiah
eBook ISBN: 9780444536723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444867261
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st February 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
361.82
307.55
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444536723
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444867261

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

P. R. Krishnaiah Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.