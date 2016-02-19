Time in Animal Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254890, 9781483285559

Time in Animal Behaviour

1st Edition

Authors: M. Richelle H. Lejeune D. Defays P. Greenwood F. Macar H. Mantanus
eBook ISBN: 9781483285559
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st June 1980
Description

A systematic presentation of the methods, facts and theoretical hypothesis concerning temporal regulation of behaviour and time estimation in animals is given.

Readership

This book will be of interest to psychologists, especially those concentrating in the esperimental areas of operant conditioning, the psychology of time, animal behaviour and animal learning.

Table of Contents

(partial) Scope and methods: Introduction

Methods

Basic results: Temporal parameters and behaviour

Comparative studies

Factors influencing temporal regulations

Mechanisms: Physiological mechanisms

Collateral behaviour

Temporal information - temporal regulation and external cues

Temporal regulation and inhibition.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285559

About the Author

M. Richelle

H. Lejeune

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liege, Belgium

D. Defays

P. Greenwood

F. Macar

H. Mantanus

