Time in Animal Behaviour
1st Edition
Authors: M. Richelle H. Lejeune D. Defays P. Greenwood F. Macar H. Mantanus
eBook ISBN: 9781483285559
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st June 1980
Description
A systematic presentation of the methods, facts and theoretical hypothesis concerning temporal regulation of behaviour and time estimation in animals is given.
Readership
This book will be of interest to psychologists, especially those concentrating in the esperimental areas of operant conditioning, the psychology of time, animal behaviour and animal learning.
Table of Contents
(partial) Scope and methods: Introduction
Methods
Basic results: Temporal parameters and behaviour
Comparative studies
Factors influencing temporal regulations
Mechanisms: Physiological mechanisms
Collateral behaviour
Temporal information - temporal regulation and external cues
Temporal regulation and inhibition.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st June 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285559
About the Author
M. Richelle
H. Lejeune
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Liege, Belgium
D. Defays
P. Greenwood
F. Macar
H. Mantanus
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.