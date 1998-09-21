Time-Frequency/Time-Scale Analysis, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Time-Frequency Problem
Classes of Solutions
Issues of Interpretation
Time-Frequency as a Paradigm
Description
This highly acclaimed work has so far been available only in French. It is a detailed survey of a variety of techniques for time-frequency/time-scale analysis (the essence of "Wavelet Analysis"). This book has broad and comprehensive coverage of a topic of keen interest to a variety of engineers, especially those concerned with signal and image processing. Flandrin provides a discussion of numerous issues and problems that arise from a mixed description in time and frequency, as well as problems in interpretation inherent in signal theory.
Key Features
- Detailed coverage of both linear and quadratic solutions
- Various techniques for both random and deterministic signals
Readership
Students and practitioners of mathematics, computer science, and electrical engineering, especially image processing engineers; universities offering courses in image compression
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 21st September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543031
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122598708
Reviews
Praise for the Book
"Nowadays one can say that signal processing offers a forum to numerous disciplines and requires manifold knowledge which can rarely be combined by a single scientist. P. Flandrin takes up this challenge with so much competence and a truly multi-disciplinary vision." --Preface, TIME-FREQUENCY/Time-Scale Analysis, YVES MEYER, French Academy of Sciences.
About the Authors
Patrick Flandrin Author
Patrick Flandrin is a Research Director of the CNRS (Centre National de la Reserche Scientifique). He holds a position at the Ecole Normale Superior in Lyon, where he leads the group "Traitement du Signal" (Signal Processing), which is part of the Physics Department. He is also Associate Director of the federative CNRS structure, information, Signal, Images et Vision (ISIS), and has served on the editorial boards of several journals. He was awarded the Philip Morris Scientific Prize in 1991.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire de Physique, Lyon, France