Time-Frequency/Time-Scale Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122598708, 9780080543031

Time-Frequency/Time-Scale Analysis, Volume 10

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Flandrin
eBook ISBN: 9780080543031
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122598708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st September 1998
Page Count: 386
Table of Contents

The Time-Frequency Problem
Classes of Solutions
Issues of Interpretation
Time-Frequency as a Paradigm

Description

This highly acclaimed work has so far been available only in French. It is a detailed survey of a variety of techniques for time-frequency/time-scale analysis (the essence of "Wavelet Analysis"). This book has broad and comprehensive coverage of a topic of keen interest to a variety of engineers, especially those concerned with signal and image processing. Flandrin provides a discussion of numerous issues and problems that arise from a mixed description in time and frequency, as well as problems in interpretation inherent in signal theory.

Key Features

  • Detailed coverage of both linear and quadratic solutions
  • Various techniques for both random and deterministic signals

Readership

Students and practitioners of mathematics, computer science, and electrical engineering, especially image processing engineers; universities offering courses in image compression

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080543031
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122598708

Reviews

Praise for the Book
"Nowadays one can say that signal processing offers a forum to numerous disciplines and requires manifold knowledge which can rarely be combined by a single scientist. P. Flandrin takes up this challenge with so much competence and a truly multi-disciplinary vision." --Preface, TIME-FREQUENCY/Time-Scale Analysis, YVES MEYER, French Academy of Sciences.

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Patrick Flandrin Author

Patrick Flandrin is a Research Director of the CNRS (Centre National de la Reserche Scientifique). He holds a position at the Ecole Normale Superior in Lyon, where he leads the group "Traitement du Signal" (Signal Processing), which is part of the Physics Department. He is also Associate Director of the federative CNRS structure, information, Signal, Images et Vision (ISIS), and has served on the editorial boards of several journals. He was awarded the Philip Morris Scientific Prize in 1991.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physique, Lyon, France

