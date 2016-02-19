Time and Man focuses on the endeavors of humans to probe the mysteries of time and to elucidate its properties. The discussions are both philosophical and factual in nature and encompass science as well as the physical sciences, biology and related disciplines (for example, evolution), and the humanities (for example, religion). Factual information is presented to help the reader gain a better understanding of the concepts associated with time.

Comprised of nine chapters, this volume first considers the passage of time and the experiences which humans associate with the concept of time before reflecting on what is meant by time. The discussion then turns to the questions of science related to the concept of time; the standards and measurement of time as well as the basic properties of clocks; and the connection between time and relativity. An operational definition of time is also presented. Subsequent chapters deal with the direction of time; the relationship of time to the universe and to natural events; and how human ideas of time had evolved based on a firm foundation of experiment, due almost entirely to Jean Piaget.

This book is aimed at students of all ages.