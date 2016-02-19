Time and Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213323, 9781483188065

Time and Man

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: L.R.B. Elton H. Messel
eBook ISBN: 9781483188065
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 126
Description

Time and Man focuses on the endeavors of humans to probe the mysteries of time and to elucidate its properties. The discussions are both philosophical and factual in nature and encompass science as well as the physical sciences, biology and related disciplines (for example, evolution), and the humanities (for example, religion). Factual information is presented to help the reader gain a better understanding of the concepts associated with time.

Comprised of nine chapters, this volume first considers the passage of time and the experiences which humans associate with the concept of time before reflecting on what is meant by time. The discussion then turns to the questions of science related to the concept of time; the standards and measurement of time as well as the basic properties of clocks; and the connection between time and relativity. An operational definition of time is also presented. Subsequent chapters deal with the direction of time; the relationship of time to the universe and to natural events; and how human ideas of time had evolved based on a firm foundation of experiment, due almost entirely to Jean Piaget.

This book is aimed at students of all ages.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. The Experience of Time

Our Own Experience

What is Time?

Chapter 2. The Questions of Science

Collection of Data - What?

Description and Correlation of Data - How and Why?

Model Making

Pointer Readings

Chapter 3. The Measurement of Time

Time Interval and Point of Time

Basic Properties of Clocks

Standards of Time

Standard Reference Points in Time

Making Clocks

Solar Time

The Calendar

Chapter 4. The Operational Definition of Time

Introduction

Measuring Velocity

Simultaneity and Absolute Time

Chapter 5. Time and Relativity

Velocity of Light

The Theory of Relativity

Time Dilation

Simultaneity Revisited

Conclusion

Chapter 6. The Direction of Time

The Flow of Time

Order and Disorder

Order and Probability

Relation to Thermodynamics

How Universal is the Second Law?

Microscopic Systems

Breakdown of Microscopic Time Reversal

Chapter 7. Time and The Universe

The Universe

Time Scale of the Solar System

Olbers's Paradox

The Age of the Universe

The Steady State Theory of the Universe

Changing Time Scales

Chapter 8. Time in Nature

Geological Time

Time and Evolution

Biological Rhythms

Chapter 9. Time and Man

The Child's Developing View

The Adult Mind

On Philosophy and Religion

Time in Literature

The Timekept City

Postscript

References and Further Reading

Index

