Time and Man
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Time and Man focuses on the endeavors of humans to probe the mysteries of time and to elucidate its properties. The discussions are both philosophical and factual in nature and encompass science as well as the physical sciences, biology and related disciplines (for example, evolution), and the humanities (for example, religion). Factual information is presented to help the reader gain a better understanding of the concepts associated with time.
Comprised of nine chapters, this volume first considers the passage of time and the experiences which humans associate with the concept of time before reflecting on what is meant by time. The discussion then turns to the questions of science related to the concept of time; the standards and measurement of time as well as the basic properties of clocks; and the connection between time and relativity. An operational definition of time is also presented. Subsequent chapters deal with the direction of time; the relationship of time to the universe and to natural events; and how human ideas of time had evolved based on a firm foundation of experiment, due almost entirely to Jean Piaget.
This book is aimed at students of all ages.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. The Experience of Time
Our Own Experience
What is Time?
Chapter 2. The Questions of Science
Collection of Data - What?
Description and Correlation of Data - How and Why?
Model Making
Pointer Readings
Chapter 3. The Measurement of Time
Time Interval and Point of Time
Basic Properties of Clocks
Standards of Time
Standard Reference Points in Time
Making Clocks
Solar Time
The Calendar
Chapter 4. The Operational Definition of Time
Introduction
Measuring Velocity
Simultaneity and Absolute Time
Chapter 5. Time and Relativity
Velocity of Light
The Theory of Relativity
Time Dilation
Simultaneity Revisited
Conclusion
Chapter 6. The Direction of Time
The Flow of Time
Order and Disorder
Order and Probability
Relation to Thermodynamics
How Universal is the Second Law?
Microscopic Systems
Breakdown of Microscopic Time Reversal
Chapter 7. Time and The Universe
The Universe
Time Scale of the Solar System
Olbers's Paradox
The Age of the Universe
The Steady State Theory of the Universe
Changing Time Scales
Chapter 8. Time in Nature
Geological Time
Time and Evolution
Biological Rhythms
Chapter 9. Time and Man
The Child's Developing View
The Adult Mind
On Philosophy and Religion
Time in Literature
The Timekept City
Postscript
References and Further Reading
Index
