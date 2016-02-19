Tig and Plasma Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730052, 9780857093264

Tig and Plasma Welding

1st Edition

Process Techniques, Recommended Practices and Applications

Authors: W Lucas
eBook ISBN: 9780857093264
Paperback ISBN: 9781855730052
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 1990
Page Count: 112
Table of Contents

Process fundamentals; Applying the TIG process; Mechanised Orbital tube welding; Tube to template welding; Micro-TIG welding; Hot wire TIG welding; Narrow gap TIG welding; Process fundamentals: Applying the plasma process; The future.

Description

This book provides designers, welding engineers and metallurgists with the essential information for understanding the welding operation and for applying the processes in production. The fundamental electrical, arc and process characteristics are described for various operating modes, including current, micro-TIG, TIG hot wire, narrow gap TIG and keyhole plasma.

Readership

Designers, welding engineers, and metallurgists

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093264
Paperback ISBN:
9781855730052

