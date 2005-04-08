Thyroid Neoplasms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509529, 9780080458809

Thyroid Neoplasms, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Editors: Boris Draznin
eBook ISBN: 9780080458809
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509529
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th April 2005
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

  1. Gene Rearrangements in Thyroid Cancer
  2. Molecular Markers of Thyroid Nodules
  3. Ultrasound in the Diagnosis and Management of Thyroid Cancer
  4. Controversies in the Use of Radioiodine for Remnant Ablation and Therapy of Thyroid Carcinoma
  5. Thyroglobulin Measurements in Thyroid Cancer Evaluation and Surveillance
  6. The Role of Fluoro-Deoxy Glucose (FDG) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
  7. Preclinical Studies of Chemotherapy for Undifferentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
  8. Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
  9. Thyroid Neoplasms in Children and Adolescents

Description

This is a unique book on thyroid neoplasms in that it covers many current topics in the area including tumor development, tumor markers and preclinical treatment for advanced cancer as well as practical approaches (radioiodine, ultrasound, thyroglobulin monitoring and PET scanning). This book will give the general reader and specialist a good foundation for what is currently going on in the area of thyroid neoplasms.

Key Features

A translational approach to thyriod neoplasms Contributions from national experts in research and clinical medicine *Current and practical approaches to patients with thyroid neoplasms

Readership

Primary Audience: Endocrinologists, Oncologists, Nuclear medicine practitioners Secondary Audience: Surgeons, Radiologits, and Pediatricians

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458809
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509529

About the Series Editors

Boris Draznin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Endocrine/Metabolism/Diabetes Division, VA Medical Center, Denver, CO, USA

