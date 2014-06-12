Thyroid Cancer and Other Thyroid Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299190, 9780323299374

Thyroid Cancer and Other Thyroid Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Burman
eBook ISBN: 9780323299374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299190
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th June 2014
Description

Managing and treating patients with thyroid issues accounts for about 30% of an endocrinologist’s practice. The issue will be divided into two parts: thyroid cancer and other major disorders. Articles will cover new information on TSH and radioiodine therapy to treat thyroid cancer, as well as best practices for managing hypothyroidism, Graves disease and thyroiditis.

Kenneth Burman Author

