Thyroid Cancer and Other Thyroid Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Burman
eBook ISBN: 9780323299374
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299190
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th June 2014
Description
Managing and treating patients with thyroid issues accounts for about 30% of an endocrinologist’s practice. The issue will be divided into two parts: thyroid cancer and other major disorders. Articles will cover new information on TSH and radioiodine therapy to treat thyroid cancer, as well as best practices for managing hypothyroidism, Graves disease and thyroiditis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299374
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323299190
About the Authors
Kenneth Burman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medstar
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.