Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 43-2

Topics in this publication include Thyroid Disease and Where the Field is Going; Surgical Anatomy of Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands; Ultrasonography and Thyroid Disease; FNA Cytopathology; Surgical Management of Thyroid Disease; Surgical Management of Cervical Lymph Nodes in Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Management of Locally Invasive Disease; Post-operative Management of Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Reoperation for Recurrent/Persistent Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Molecular Biology and Targeted Therapies for Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Imaging of Parathyroid Glands; Surgical Management of Parathyroid Disease; Considerations for 2-degree and 3-degree Hyperparathyroidism; and Management of Parathyroid Carcinoma; among others.