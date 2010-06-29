Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 43-2
1st Edition
Description
Topics in this publication include Thyroid Disease and Where the Field is Going; Surgical Anatomy of Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands; Ultrasonography and Thyroid Disease; FNA Cytopathology; Surgical Management of Thyroid Disease; Surgical Management of Cervical Lymph Nodes in Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Management of Locally Invasive Disease; Post-operative Management of Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Reoperation for Recurrent/Persistent Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Molecular Biology and Targeted Therapies for Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Imaging of Parathyroid Glands; Surgical Management of Parathyroid Disease; Considerations for 2-degree and 3-degree Hyperparathyroidism; and Management of Parathyroid Carcinoma; among others.
- English
- © Saunders 2010
- 29th June 2010
- Saunders
- 9781437718508
About the Authors
Ralph Tufano Author
Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Sara Pai Author
Johns Hopkins