Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718508

Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ralph Tufano Sara Pai
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718508
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Topics in this publication include Thyroid Disease and Where the Field is Going; Surgical Anatomy of Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands; Ultrasonography and Thyroid Disease; FNA Cytopathology; Surgical Management of Thyroid Disease; Surgical Management of Cervical Lymph Nodes in Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Management of Locally Invasive Disease; Post-operative Management of Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Reoperation for Recurrent/Persistent Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Molecular Biology and Targeted Therapies for Well Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Imaging of Parathyroid Glands; Surgical Management of Parathyroid Disease; Considerations for 2-degree and 3-degree Hyperparathyroidism; and Management of Parathyroid Carcinoma; among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718508

About the Authors

Ralph Tufano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Sara Pai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.