Thymosins, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Structures of Thymosin Proteins
Kathleen Hoch and David E. Volk
- Intrinsic, Functional and Structural Properties of β-Thymosins and β-Thymosin/ WH2 Domains in the Regulation and Coordination of Actin Self-Assembly Dynamics and Cytoskeleton Remodeling
Louis Renault
- Actin-Induced Structure in the Beta-Thymosin Family of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
Bo Xue and Robert C. Robinson
- Phosphorylation of Prothymosin α. An Approach to its Biological Significance
Manuel Freire, Concepción Sofía Sarandeses,Guillermo Covelo and Cristina Díaz-Jullien
- Mechanism of Action of Thymosin α1: Does it Interact with Membrane by Recognition of Exposed Phosphatidylserine on Cell Surface? A Structural Approach
Ridvan Nepravishta, Walter Mandaliti, Paola Sinibaldi Vallebona, Francesca Pica, Enrico Garaci and Maurizio Paci
- Thymosin Beta 4 is a Potential Regulator of Hepatic Stellate Cells
Jieun Kim and Youngmi Jung
- Immune Modulation with Thymosin Alpha 1 Treatment
Robert King and Cynthia Tuthill
- Prothymosin Alpha and Immune Responses: Are we Close to Potential Clinical Applications?
Pinelopi Samara , Kyriaki Ioannou and Ourania E. Tsitsilonis
- Cardioprotection by Thymosin Beta 4
Gordon Teg Pipes and Jing Yang
- Thymosin β4: Roles in Development, Repair, and Engineering of the Cardiovascular System
Edward D. Marks and Arun Kumar
- Thymosin β4 Promotes Dermal Healing
Hynda K. Kleinman and Gabriel Sosne
- Thymosin Beta 4: A Potential Novel Therapy for Neurotrophic Keratopathy, Dry Eye, and Ocular Surface Diseases
Gabriel Sosne, David Rimmer, Hynda Kleinman and George Ousler
Description
Thymosins, the latest volume in the Vitamins and Hormones series, first published in 1943, and the longest-running serial published by Academic Press, provides up-to-date information on thymosins research that spans new data from molecular biology to the clinic.
Each volume can focus on a single molecule or a disease that is related to vitamins or hormones, with the topic broadly interprested to include related substances, such as transmitters, cytokines, growth factors, and others reviewed.
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.
