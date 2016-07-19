Thymosins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128048184, 9780128052341

Thymosins, Volume 102

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780128052341
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128048184
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2016
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

  1. Structures of Thymosin Proteins
    Kathleen Hoch and David E. Volk
  2. Intrinsic, Functional and Structural Properties of  β-Thymosins and β-Thymosin/ WH2 Domains in the Regulation and Coordination of Actin Self-Assembly Dynamics and Cytoskeleton Remodeling
    Louis Renault
  3. Actin-Induced Structure in the Beta-Thymosin Family of Intrinsically Disordered Proteins
    Bo Xue and Robert C. Robinson
  4. Phosphorylation of Prothymosin α. An Approach to its Biological Significance
    Manuel Freire, Concepción Sofía Sarandeses,Guillermo Covelo and Cristina Díaz-Jullien
  5. Mechanism of Action of Thymosin α1: Does it Interact with Membrane by Recognition of Exposed Phosphatidylserine on Cell Surface? A Structural Approach
    Ridvan Nepravishta, Walter Mandaliti, Paola Sinibaldi Vallebona, Francesca Pica, Enrico Garaci and Maurizio Paci
  6. Thymosin Beta 4 is a Potential Regulator of Hepatic Stellate Cells
    Jieun Kim and Youngmi Jung
  7. Immune Modulation with Thymosin Alpha 1 Treatment
    Robert King and Cynthia Tuthill
  8. Prothymosin Alpha and Immune Responses: Are we Close to Potential Clinical Applications?
    Pinelopi Samara , Kyriaki Ioannou and Ourania E. Tsitsilonis
  9. Cardioprotection by Thymosin Beta 4
    Gordon Teg Pipes and Jing Yang
  10. Thymosin β4: Roles in Development, Repair, and Engineering of the Cardiovascular System
    Edward D. Marks and Arun Kumar
  11. Thymosin β4 Promotes Dermal Healing
    Hynda K. Kleinman and Gabriel Sosne
  12. Thymosin Beta 4: A Potential Novel Therapy for Neurotrophic Keratopathy, Dry Eye, and Ocular Surface Diseases
    Gabriel Sosne, David Rimmer, Hynda Kleinman and George Ousler

Description

Thymosins, the latest volume in the Vitamins and Hormones series, first published in 1943, and the longest-running serial published by Academic Press, provides up-to-date information on thymosins research that spans new data from molecular biology to the clinic.

Each volume can focus on a single molecule or a disease that is related to vitamins or hormones, with the topic broadly interprested to include related substances, such as transmitters, cytokines, growth factors, and others reviewed.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins and hormones
  • Contains expertise from world-renowned contributors
  • Includes coverage of a vast array of subjects
  • Presents In-depth, current information at the molecular to the clinical levels

Readership

Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128052341
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128048184

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Litwack Serial Editor

Dr. Litwack was formerly Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director at the Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Texas A & M Health Science Center.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, CA, USA

