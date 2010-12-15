Thymoma, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-1

Lead by Guest Editor Federico Venuta, this issue on Thymoma is a collaborative effort of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons' Thymic Working Group. This panel of experts from around the world explores 14 different topics related to thymoma and thymic carcinoma, such as the prediction of Thymoma histology and stage by radiographic criteria, the management of stage I and II Thymoma, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted Thymus resection, chemotherapy for Thymic tumors, published guidelines for the management of Thymoma, and more.