Thymoma, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-1
1st Edition
Authors: Federico Venuta
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705139
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 152
Description
Lead by Guest Editor Federico Venuta, this issue on Thymoma is a collaborative effort of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons' Thymic Working Group. This panel of experts from around the world explores 14 different topics related to thymoma and thymic carcinoma, such as the prediction of Thymoma histology and stage by radiographic criteria, the management of stage I and II Thymoma, minimally invasive and robotic-assisted Thymus resection, chemotherapy for Thymic tumors, published guidelines for the management of Thymoma, and more.
About the Authors
Federico Venuta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Thoracic Surgery, Università di Roma SAPIENZA, Italy
