Through France with Berzelius - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080363783, 9781483286877

Through France with Berzelius

1st Edition

Live Scholars and Dead Volcanoes

Authors: C. G. Bernhard
eBook ISBN: 9781483286877
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

There are 165 years between Jöns Jacob Berzelius' and Carl Gustaf Bernhard's excursions through the Massif Central in France. In spite of their circumstantial differences, the similarities between the two men of letters is striking. While Berzelius is renowned as one of the founders of modern chemistry and mineralogy, the bulk of Bernhard's achievement has been in the field of neurophysiology--yet both men emerge as having remarkably similar approaches to science and nature. It was as Berzelius' successor to the post of Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that first gave Bernhard cause to study his literary remains. This was to provide the inspiration for Bernhard, with Berzelius as his guide, to visit the volcanic landscape, in which the remains of Roman columns, mediaeval castles and cathedrals recalled civilizations which have come and gone through the centuries following the geological eruptions. The book is extensively illustrated with sketches of the countryside, portraits of those known by Berzelius as well as colour photographs of the landscape taken by Bernhard, while the narrative alternates between excerpts of Berzelius' letters and writings and Bernhard's own modern travelogue. The result is a fascinating textual and pictorial record of one of the most beautiful regions of France, and of two highly influential Swedish scientists, spanning the last two centuries.

Readership

For historians of science and anyone interested in the geography and history of France.

Table of Contents

Why Berzelius? Who was he? Why France? Berzelius's Journey through in France. List of People. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286877

About the Author

C. G. Bernhard

Affiliations and Expertise

Lidingo, Sweden

Reviews

@qu:... the great value of this book is in recapturing much of the spirit and atmosphere of an epic journey, with Berzelius' words accompanied by his own sketches, and by over fifty splendid new colour photographs. The qulaity of reproduction is excellent. For those who love the French highlands or enjoy traveller's tales, it will be a feast of delight, even though they have never heard of Berzelius. Of course if they have it will be even better. @source:Colin A Russell in Ambix Volume 37 Number 1 @qu:...a good and attractive book for the general reader with an interest in France and French life. @source:Archives of Natural History Volume 17 Part 3

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.