Thrombosis and Bleeding Disorders
1st Edition
Theory and Methods
Description
Thrombosis and Bleeding Disorders compiles the laboratory and research aspects of thrombosis and hemorrhagic disorders in humans. This book presents reviews of the underlying theory, physiology, and biochemistry of hemostasis and thrombosis, including the enzymology of blood coagulation and fibrinolysis. This compilation is divided into three levels of specific purposes. First is to provide the most reliable and widely accepted laboratory assays of undisputed diagnostic clinical value, which provides newcomers in the field and experienced workers in the coagulation laboratory with a reference manual to everyday work in a clinically-oriented environment. Second is to review and sketch in outline the theoretical sections focusing on mechanisms. Finally, this text aims to include a systematic review of the most successful purification techniques for individual coagulation factors and moieties of the fibrinolytic enzyme system. This publication is beneficial to medical students and clinicians concerned with human blood coagulation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I
Physiology and Biochemistry of Blood Coagulation
Introduction
Historical Aspects of Blood Coagulation
Nomenclature
Physicochemical Properties of Coagulation
Constituents
Activation of Prothrombin
Conclusions and Summary
Chapter II
Equipment and General Requirements of the Coagulation Laboratory
Introduction
Equipment
Collection of Blood
Cleaning and Preparation of Glassware
Buffer Solutions
Anticoagulants
Ion Exchange Resins
Chapter III
Clotting Time Techniques
Introduction
Whole Blood Coagulation Time
Recalcification Time
Heparin Sensitized Clotting Time
Introduction
Description of Methods
General Discussion
Thrombelastography
Introduction
Basic Description of Apparatus and Principle
Techniques of Measurement
Evaluation of the Thrombelastogram
Abnormal Thrombelastographic
Partial Thromboplastin Time Techniques
Introduction
Reagents
Steps in Procedure
Interpretation of Results
Modifications
Precautions
Prothrombin Consumpdon Tests
Introduction
Measurement of Prothrombin Consumption
Thrombin and Thromboplastin Generation Techniques
Introduction
Thrombin Generation Test
Thromboplastin Generation Test
Thromboplastin "Screening" Test (Thrombin- Thromboplastin Generation Test)
Thromboplastin Activation Test
One-Stage Prothrombin Time Techniques
Introduction
Practical Applications
The Unmodified One-Stage Test
The "P and P" Method (Owren and Aas, 1951)
The Thrombotest Method (Owren 1959)
Chapter IV
Purification of Prothrombin
Introduction
Methods of Purification)
Discussion
Purification of Prethrombin "Modified Zymogen"
Introduction
Methods of Purification
Discussion
Purification of Thrombin
Introduction
Methods of Purification
Discussion
Purification of AC-Globulin (Factor V)
Introduction
Method of Purification
Discussion
Purification of Factor VIII
Introduction
Discussion
Purification of Factor VII and Factor IX
Introduction
Factor VII - Methods of Purification
Factor IX-Methods of Purification
Discussion
(Autoprothrombin III-C) Purification of Factor X
Introduction
Methods of Preparation
Discussion
Purification of Hageman Factor (Factor XII )
Introduction
Methods of Purification
Purification of Plasma Thromboplastin Antecedent (PTA, Factor XI)
Introduction
Methods of Purification
Discussion
Purification of Tissue Thromboplastin
Introduction
Methods of Preparation
Purification of Platelet Factor 3
Introduction
Method of Purification (Alkjaersig et al 1955)
Discussion
Chapter V
Assay for Prothrombin
Introduction
Original Two-Stage Procedure
Other Two-Stage Assays
Role of Autoprothrombin C in the Assays
Thrombin Clotting Assays
Introduction
Methods
Assays of Factor V
Introduction
Methods of Assay
Assays for Antihemophilic Factor (Factor VIII)
Partial Thromboplastin Method (Langdell et al. 1953)
Thromboplastin Generation Method
Addendum
Partial Thromboplastin Method with Artificial Factor VIII - Free Reagents (Stapp, 1961a)
Principle
Assays for Factors VII and X
Introduction
Assay for Factor X
Assays of Factor VII
Assays for Factor IX (Christmas Factor, Plasma Thromboplastin Component [PTC], Platelet Cofactor II, Antihemophilic Globulin B [AHF B/J])
Introduction
Assay for Factor IX by the Thromboplastin Generation Test (Biggs and Douglas, 1953) (modified by Schwick, 1954; and Schwick and Störiko, 1966)
Assay for Factor IX by the Prothrombin Consumption Test Principle (Quick, 1947, 1966)
Assays for Factor IX by the Partial Thromboplastin Time
Assays for Factor IX using Artificial Substrates
Assays for Autoprothrombin I, II, III, C, and Prethrombin
Introduction
Assay for Autoprothrombin Ip
Assay for Autoprothrombin Ic
Assay for Autoprothrombin II
Assay for Autoprothrombin III
Assay for Autoprothrombin C
Assay for Prethrombin
Assays for Hageman Factor (Factor XII) and Plasma Thromboplastin Antecedent (Factor XI)
Introduction
Assay for Hageman Factor (Adapted from Ratnoff, 1964)
Assay for PTA (Adapted from Rapaport et al. 1961a)
Chapter VI
Fibrinogen
Introduction
Biophysical and Chemical Properties of Fibrinogen
Fibrinogen-Fibrin Conversion
Isolation and Assay of Fibrinogen
Fibrinogen and Fibrin Derivatives
Introduction
Chemical Procedures
Immunological Determination (Based on the Method of Schultze and Schwick, 1959)
Presumptive Tests
Isolation and Purification of Fibrin Stabdizing Enzyme (F. XIII, FSF, Laki-Lorand Factor, Fibrinase)
Introduction
Isolation of FSF (F. XIII)
Assays for Fibrin Stabilizing Factor (Factor XIII)
Introduction
Substrates for the FSF Assay
Assay Using FSF Free Fibrinogen (Loewy etal. 1961)
Assay Using Plasma from Patients with FSF Deficiency
Immuno Assay (Bohn and Haupt, 1968)
Comments
Chapter VII
Determination of Antithrombin
Introduction
Methods of Measurement
Heparin Assays in Blood
Introduction
Assays for Anticoagulant Activity of Heparin
Control of Heparinemia
Technical Procedures
Chrculating Anticoagulants
Introduction
Demonstration of Inhibitors by Means of Test Systems Measuring the Overall Coagulability of Plasma
Determination of the Site of Action of an Inhibitor
Methods for the Biochemical Characterization of Inhibitors
Chapter VIII
Physiology and Biochemistry of Fibrinolysis
Introduction
General Scheme and Nomenclature
Individual Components
Summary and Conclusions
Fibrinolytic Activity in Whole Blood, Dilute Blood, and Ługlobulm Clot Lysis Time Tests
Introduction
Blood Clot Lysis Time
Diluted Blood Clot Lysis Time (Fearnley et al. 1957)
Euglobulin Clot Lysis Time
Discussion
The Fibrin Plate Method for Assay of Fibrinolytic Agents
Principle
Reagents
Preparation of Fibrinogen
Technique of Assay
Gomments
The Puritication of Profibrinolysin and Fibrinolysin
Introduction
Physicochemical Characteristics
Methods for the Purification of Profibrinolysin
Purification of Fibrinolysin
Evaluation of the Profibrinolysin Reagents
Conclusions
Gaseinolytic Techniques
Introduction
Plasminogen
Plasmin
Plasminogen Activators
Plasminogen Assays Using Fibrin as a Substrate
I ntroduction
Method of Johnson and Tillet (1952); (Johnson and Tse, 1967)
Method of Brakman
Method of Celander and Guest (1959); (Guest, 1954)
The Esterase Assays of Enzymes of Blood Clottmg and Lysis
Glossary
Introduction
Experimental Methods for Assaying Esterase Action
Methods Depending on the Alcohol Liberated
Radioactive Methanol Method
Discussion
Assays of the Plasminogen Activator in Tissues
Principles
Reagents and Materials
Preparation of Fibrin Plates
Isolation of Tissue Activator
Assay on Fibrin Plates
The Clot Lysis Time Method
Assay Methods for Individual Fibrinolytic Components — Urokinase and Streptokinase
Introduction
Urokinase Assay
Streptokinase Assay
Assay for Plasminogen Activators with Labeled Fibrin Substrates
Introduction
Radioiodine-Iabelled Fibrin
Fluorochrome Labelled Fibrin
Summary and Conclusions
Streptokinase Tolerance Test
Introduction
Predicted Dose Test (Fletcher et al. 1958) (Modification Deutsch and Fischer, 1960)
Streptokinase Tolerance Test using the Thrombelastograph (TEG) (Fischbacher 1960)
Comment
Determination of Inhibitors of Fibrinolysis
Introduction
Methods of Determination
Differentiation Between Intravascular Coagulation and Intravascular Proteolysis
Introduction
Methods for Differentiation
Techniques for Assay of Split-Products
Chapter IX
Hemostasis
Introduction
Phylogenetic Aspects of Hemostasis
Platelet Adhesion - the Interaction of Platelets with Surfaces other than those of other Platelets
Platelet Aggregation
Consolidation of the Platelet Plug
Morphological Aspects of Hemostasis
Summary and Conclusion
Bleeding Time Techniques
Introduction
Methods
Comments
Tests for Capillary Frs^ility and Resistance
Introduction
The Pressure Method (Torniquet Test, Rumpel-Leede, Gothlin, Hess)
The Suction Method
Comments
Platelet Count Techniques, Platelet Adhesiveness and Aggregation Tests
Introduction
Platelet Count Techniques
Platelet Adhesiveness Tests
Chandler's Tube Technique (1958)
Quantitative Platelet Aggregation Tests
Platelet Electrophoresis
General Conclusions
Assays for Platelet Factors
Introduction
Preparation of Platelet Suspensions
Platelet Factor 1
Platelet Factor 2
Platelet Factor 3
Platelet Factor 4 (Deutsch, 1959)
Platelet Fibrinogen
Fibrm Stabilizing Factor
Clot Retraction
Introduction
Methods
Comments
Electron Microscopic Techniques for Blood Platelets, Fibrinogen and Fibrin
Introduction
Isolation of Blood Platelets
Fixation
Dehydration and Embedding
Staining
Other Techniques in the Study of Blood Platelets
Histochemical Studies
Fibrinogen and Fibrin
Chapter X
Immunologic Techniques
Introduction
Antibody Production
Antibody Characterization
Immunochemical Tests - Qualitative
Immunochemical Tests - Quantitative
Fluorescent Antibody Technique
Conclusion
Immune Assays of Tissue Thromboplastin
Introduction
Hemagglutination Inhibition Reaction
Comments
Chapter XI
Thrombosis
Introduction
Definition
Pathology of Human Thrombi
Experimental Thrombosis
Etiology of Thrombosis
Summary
Methods for the Experimental Study of Intravascular Thrombus Formation
Introduction
Categories of Methods to Produce Experimental Thrombosis and Specific Examples
Perivascular Applications of Thrombosing Substances
Experimental Animal Models for the Production of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
Introduction
Pathophysiology
Experimental Approach to DIC
Localized Shwartzman Phenomenon
Demonstration of Plasma Protein in Microscopic Sections with Emphasis on the Identification of Fibrin
Introduction
Demonstration of Fibrin Based on its Ultrastructure
Demonstration of Fibrin by Specific - Histologic Stains
Demonstration of Fibrin and other Proteins by Their Amino Acid Composition
Demonstration of Specific Proteins as Substrates for Specific Proteases
Immunochemical Demonstration of Specific Proteins
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261287