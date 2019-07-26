Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy, Volume 152
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. FIB-SEM of mouse nervous tissue: fast and slow sample preparation
Anna Maria Steyer
2. Serial-section electron microscopy using ATUM - Automated Tape collecting Ultra-Microtome
Mark Terasaki
3. Software for automated acquisition of electron tomography tilt series
Guenter Resch
4. Scanning electron tomography of biological samples embedded in plastic
Reinhard Rachel
5. Cryo-STEM tomography for Biology
Sharon Grayer Wolf
6. CryoCARE: Content-aware denoising of cryo-EM images and tomograms using artificial neural networks
Florian Jug
7. Expedited large-volume 3-D SEM workflows for comparative vertebrate microanatomical imaging
Filip Braet
8. Tomography - plastic
Gaia Pigino
9. In situ analysis of male meiosis in C. elegans
Thomas Müller-Reichert
10. Computational approaches for stitching, aligmnent and artifact removel of serial section data
Stephan Saalfeld
11. Serial Block Face Imaging for Volume Electron Microscopy
Christopher Guerin
12. Using SBFI and FIB-SEM for 3D EM studies of rare events
Christopher Guerin
13. Subtomogram Averaging
Misha Mikudrya
Description
Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy, Volume 152 in the Methods in Cell Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters focusing on FIB-SEM of mouse nervous tissue: fast and slow sample preparation, Serial-section electron microscopy using ATUM - Automated Tape collecting Ultra-Microtome, Software for automated acquisition of electron tomography tilt series, Scanning electron tomography of biological samples embedded in plastic, Cryo-STEM tomography for Biology, CryoCARE: Content-aware denoising of cryo-EM images and tomograms using artificial neural networks, Expedited large-volume 3-D SEM workflows for comparative vertebrate microanatomical imaging, and many other interesting topics.
Key Features
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in the area of molecular and cellular biology and other scientific areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128170182
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Muller-Reichert Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Thomas Müller-Reichert is interested in how the microtubule cytoskeleton is modulated within cells to fulfill functions in meiosis, mitosis and abscission. The Müller-Reichert lab is mainly applying correlative light microscopy and electron tomography to study the 3D organization of microtubules in the early embryo of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and in tissue culture cells. He got his PhD degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and moved afterwards to the EMBL in Heidelberg (Germany) for a post-doc with Dr. Tony Hyman. He was a visiting scientist with Dr. Kent McDonald (UC Berkeley, USA) and set up the electron microscope facility at the newly founded Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG). Since 2010 he is head of the Core Facility Cellular Imaging (CFCI) of the Medical Faculty Carl Gustav Carus of the TU Dresden (Germany).
Together with Dr. Paul Verkade he has developed a rapid transfer system for high-pressure freezing used for Correlative Light and Electron Microcopy. He has organized a number microscopy conferences and taught in several (CL)EM courses. He edited an MCB volume on the Electron Microscopy of Model Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Core Facility Cellular Imaging, Faculty of Medicine Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany
Gaia Pigino Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Pigino works at Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dresden, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dresden, Germany