Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122650406, 9780080525815

Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Joachim
eBook ISBN: 9780080525815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th January 1996
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
110.00
93.50
84.95
72.21
67.95
57.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies is the first systematic introduction to single-particle methods of reconstruction. It covers correlation alignment, classification, 3D reconstruction, restoration, and interpretation of the resulting 3D images in macromolecular assemblies. It will be an indispensable resource for newcomers to the field and for all using or adopting these methods.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents methods that offer an alternative to crystallographic techniques for molecules that cannot be crystallized

  • Describes methods that have been instrumental in exploring the three-dimensional structure of @subbul:* the nuclear pore complex
  • the calcium release channel;
  • the ribosome
  • chaperonins

Table of Contents

Introduction. Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies. Two-Dimensional Averaging Techniques. Multivariate Statistical Analysis and Classification of Images. Three-Dimensional Reconstruction. Interpretation of Three-Dimensional Images of Macromolecules. Example for an Apllication: Calcium Release Channel. Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080525815

About the Author

Frank Joachim

Wadsworth Center for Laboratories and Research, State of New York Department of Health, The Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza and Department of Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Albany, U.S.A.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wadsworth Center for Laboratories and Reearch, State of New York Department of Health, The Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza and State University of New York at Albany, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies is the first systematic introduction to single-particle methods of reconstruction... The book gives an excellent review on all methodological developments in the field.. It will be an indispensable resource for newcomers to the field and for all using or adopting these methods." @source:--OPTIK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.