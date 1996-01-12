Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies
1st Edition
Description
Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies is the first systematic introduction to single-particle methods of reconstruction. It covers correlation alignment, classification, 3D reconstruction, restoration, and interpretation of the resulting 3D images in macromolecular assemblies. It will be an indispensable resource for newcomers to the field and for all using or adopting these methods.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents methods that offer an alternative to crystallographic techniques for molecules that cannot be crystallized
- Describes methods that have been instrumental in exploring the three-dimensional structure of @subbul:* the nuclear pore complex
- the calcium release channel;
- the ribosome
- chaperonins
Table of Contents
Introduction. Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies. Two-Dimensional Averaging Techniques. Multivariate Statistical Analysis and Classification of Images. Three-Dimensional Reconstruction. Interpretation of Three-Dimensional Images of Macromolecules. Example for an Apllication: Calcium Release Channel. Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 12th January 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525815
About the Author
Frank Joachim
Wadsworth Center for Laboratories and Research, State of New York Department of Health, The Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza and Department of Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Albany, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wadsworth Center for Laboratories and Reearch, State of New York Department of Health, The Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza and State University of New York at Albany, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"Three-Dimensional Electron Microscopy of Macromolecular Assemblies is the first systematic introduction to single-particle methods of reconstruction... The book gives an excellent review on all methodological developments in the field.. It will be an indispensable resource for newcomers to the field and for all using or adopting these methods." @source:--OPTIK