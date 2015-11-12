Thor's OS Xodus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124104631, 9780124105065

Thor's OS Xodus

1st Edition

Why And How I Left Windows For OS X

Authors: Timothy "Thor" Mullen
eBook ISBN: 9780124105065
Paperback ISBN: 9780124104631
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th November 2015
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
35.27
64.50
54.83
59.95
50.96
42.95
36.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.95
36.51
36.99
31.44
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Thor's OS Xodus: Securely Migrating from Microsoft Windows to Mac OS X provides readers with everything they need to securely and successfully migrate from Microsoft to Mac. It includes information that can be found nowhere else, enabling users to execute a MSFT to OS X migration seamlessly and with minimal downtime.

The text is the most complete roadmap for entities that want to move away from Microsoft and decouple their dependency on Microsoft products. It is a perfect choice for enterprise computing, providing the ease and simplicity of a UI that can also be incredibly customized via configuration files because of its BSD core.

The text, authored by Thor Mullen, the founder of the "Hammer of God" security co-op group and Principal Security Architect for a worldwide, multi-billion dollar commerce platform, provides the perfect combination of Windows and Unix.

Key Features

  • Provides the best way to migrate from Microsoft products to OSX with information found in no other text
  • The most complete roadmap for entities who want to move away from Microsoft and decouple their dependency on Microsoft products
  • Authored by Thor Mullen, Principal Security Architect for a multi-billion dollar commerce platform, who teaches users how to create a secure OSX installation
  • Unique resource that provides valuable information on moving from IIS to Apache, from MS SQL Server to MySQL, from .NET to PHP

Readership

Information Security professionals of all levels, systems architects, app developers, project managers, IT decision makers, and a general consumer audience for those who want to migrate their systems.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1. OS X, Privacy, and Online Safety: Technical Classes: Basic, Standard, Advanced, and Advanced+
    • Abstract
    • Section One: Logical Privacy and Security
    • Section Two: Technical Privacy and Security – Limiting Access to Sites
  • Chapter 2. OS Xodus – Media
    • Abstract
    • Step #1: Basic Media Sharing via iTunes
    • Step #2: Advanced Media Control
  • Chapter 3. The Interface
    • Abstract
    • Multiple Monitors and Customization
    • Finder and Navigation
    • Quick Look
    • Tags
    • Tagging With Spotlight
    • Apple Defaults and Script Editor
    • Encrypted Disk Images
    • Intelligent, Multi-Choice Dialog Boxes
    • Intelligent Shared File System Updates
    • Intelligent File Copy
  • Chapter 4. OS Xodus: Remote Access
    • Abstract
    • VNC
    • Apple Remote Desktop
    • iCloud’s Back to My Mac
    • SSH Supplement – Advanced Section
  • Chapter 5. OS X Server
    • Abstract
    • Medium Level Tech
    • Advanced Level Tech

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780124105065
Paperback ISBN:
9780124104631

About the Author

Timothy "Thor" Mullen

Timothy “Thor” Mullen is an independent programming consultant who, after 25 years of supporting Microsoft operating systems and programming languages, has completely abandoned all Microsoft technologies in favor of Apple OS X and open source systems such as Linux and BSD.

After years working for the software giant, Thor now condemns the company for their unethical practices and evangelizes for Apple OS X and open systems and has committed his research to the betterment of users by providing guidance for users to switch from their dependency upon Windows and enjoy the superior, secure, and feature-rich experience that is OS X.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent programming consultant and author of Thor's Microsoft Security Bible

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.