Thor's OS Xodus
1st Edition
Why And How I Left Windows For OS X
Description
Thor's OS Xodus: Securely Migrating from Microsoft Windows to Mac OS X provides readers with everything they need to securely and successfully migrate from Microsoft to Mac. It includes information that can be found nowhere else, enabling users to execute a MSFT to OS X migration seamlessly and with minimal downtime.
The text is the most complete roadmap for entities that want to move away from Microsoft and decouple their dependency on Microsoft products. It is a perfect choice for enterprise computing, providing the ease and simplicity of a UI that can also be incredibly customized via configuration files because of its BSD core.
The text, authored by Thor Mullen, the founder of the "Hammer of God" security co-op group and Principal Security Architect for a worldwide, multi-billion dollar commerce platform, provides the perfect combination of Windows and Unix.
Key Features
- Provides the best way to migrate from Microsoft products to OSX with information found in no other text
- The most complete roadmap for entities who want to move away from Microsoft and decouple their dependency on Microsoft products
- Authored by Thor Mullen, Principal Security Architect for a multi-billion dollar commerce platform, who teaches users how to create a secure OSX installation
- Unique resource that provides valuable information on moving from IIS to Apache, from MS SQL Server to MySQL, from .NET to PHP
Readership
Information Security professionals of all levels, systems architects, app developers, project managers, IT decision makers, and a general consumer audience for those who want to migrate their systems.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. OS X, Privacy, and Online Safety: Technical Classes: Basic, Standard, Advanced, and Advanced+
- Abstract
- Section One: Logical Privacy and Security
- Section Two: Technical Privacy and Security – Limiting Access to Sites
- Chapter 2. OS Xodus – Media
- Abstract
- Step #1: Basic Media Sharing via iTunes
- Step #2: Advanced Media Control
- Chapter 3. The Interface
- Abstract
- Multiple Monitors and Customization
- Finder and Navigation
- Quick Look
- Tags
- Tagging With Spotlight
- Apple Defaults and Script Editor
- Encrypted Disk Images
- Intelligent, Multi-Choice Dialog Boxes
- Intelligent Shared File System Updates
- Intelligent File Copy
- Chapter 4. OS Xodus: Remote Access
- Abstract
- VNC
- Apple Remote Desktop
- iCloud’s Back to My Mac
- SSH Supplement – Advanced Section
- Chapter 5. OS X Server
- Abstract
- Medium Level Tech
- Advanced Level Tech
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2016
- Published:
- 12th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105065
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104631
About the Author
Timothy "Thor" Mullen
Timothy “Thor” Mullen is an independent programming consultant who, after 25 years of supporting Microsoft operating systems and programming languages, has completely abandoned all Microsoft technologies in favor of Apple OS X and open source systems such as Linux and BSD.
After years working for the software giant, Thor now condemns the company for their unethical practices and evangelizes for Apple OS X and open systems and has committed his research to the betterment of users by providing guidance for users to switch from their dependency upon Windows and enjoy the superior, secure, and feature-rich experience that is OS X.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent programming consultant and author of Thor's Microsoft Security Bible