Thoracic Surgery in the Elderly, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437713916

Thoracic Surgery in the Elderly, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Ferguson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713916
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proposed topics for this issue include: Preoperative Evaluation and Risk Assessment; Surgical Management of Benign Pulmonary Diseases; Surgical Resection for Lung Cancer in the Elderly; Benign Esophageal Diseases – Diagnosis and Treatment; Surgical Resection for Esophageal Cancer in the Elderly; Postoperative Pain Management in the Elderly; Chemotherapy in the Elderly – Induction and Adjuvant Therapy; Radiation Issues in the Elderly; Quality of Life Issues and Ethical Dilemmas in the Elderly; Areas of Future Research and Studies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437713916

About the Authors

Mark Ferguson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.