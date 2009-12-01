Thoracic Surgery in the Elderly, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Ferguson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713916
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Description
Proposed topics for this issue include: Preoperative Evaluation and Risk Assessment; Surgical Management of Benign Pulmonary Diseases; Surgical Resection for Lung Cancer in the Elderly; Benign Esophageal Diseases – Diagnosis and Treatment; Surgical Resection for Esophageal Cancer in the Elderly; Postoperative Pain Management in the Elderly; Chemotherapy in the Elderly – Induction and Adjuvant Therapy; Radiation Issues in the Elderly; Quality of Life Issues and Ethical Dilemmas in the Elderly; Areas of Future Research and Studies.
About the Authors
Mark Ferguson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, University of Chicago Hospitals, Section of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Chicago, IL
