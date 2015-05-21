Thompson & Thompson Genetics in Medicine

Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.