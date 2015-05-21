Thompson & Thompson Genetics in Medicine - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781437706963, 9780323392020

Thompson & Thompson Genetics in Medicine

8th Edition

Authors: Robert Nussbaum Roderick McInnes Huntington Willard
eBook ISBN: 9780323392020
eBook ISBN: 9780323392044
eBook ISBN: 9780323392068
eBook ISBN: 9780323392051
eBook ISBN: 9780323392037
Paperback ISBN: 9781437706963
eBook ISBN: 9780323392013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st May 2015
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Updated to reflect the newest changes in genetics, Thompson & Thompson's Genetics in Medicine returns as one of the most favored texts in this fascinating and rapidly evolving field. By integrating the classic principles of human genetics with modern molecular genetics, this medical reference book utilizes a variety of learning tools to help you understand a wide range of genetic disorders.

Key Features

  • Acquire the state-of-the-art knowledge you need on the latest advances in molecular diagnostics, the Human Genome Project, pharmacogenetics, and bio-informatics.
  • Better understand the relationship between basic genetics and clinical medicine with a variety of clinical case studies. 
  • Recognize a wide range of genetic disorders with visual guidance from more than 240 dynamic illustrations and high-quality photos.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Introduction to the Human Genome

Chapter 3 The Human Genome: Gene Structure and Function

Chapter 4 Human Genetic Diversity: Mutation and Polymorphism

Chapter 5 Principles of Clinical Cytogenetics and Genome Analysis

Chapter 6 The Chromosomal and Genomic Basis of Disease: Disorders of the Autosomes and Sex Chromosomes

Chapter 7 Patterns of Single-Gene Inheritance

Chapter 8 Complex Inheritance of Common Multifactorial Disorders

Chapter 9 Genetic Variation in Populations

Chapter 10 Identifying the Genetic Basis for Human Disease

Chapter 11 The Molecular Basis of Genetic Disease

Chapter 12 The Molecular, Biochemical, and Cellular Basis of Genetic Disease

Chapter 13 The Treatment of Genetic Disease

Chapter 14 Developmental Genetics and Birth Defects

Chapter 15 Cancer Genetics and Genomics

Chapter 16 Risk Assessment and Genetic Counseling

Chapter 17 Prenatal Diagnosis and Screening

Chapter 18 Application of Genomics to Medicine and Personalized Health Care

Chapter 19 Ethical and Social Issues in Genetics and Genomics

Cases

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323392020
eBook ISBN:
9780323392044
eBook ISBN:
9780323392068
eBook ISBN:
9780323392051
eBook ISBN:
9780323392037
Paperback ISBN:
9781437706963
eBook ISBN:
9780323392013

About the Author

Robert Nussbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Holly Smith Chair of Medicine and Science, Professor of Medicine, Neurology, Pediatrics and Pathology, Department of Medicine and Institute for Human Genetics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Roderick McInnes

Affiliations and Expertise

Alva Chair in Human Genetics, Canada Research Chair in Neurogenetics, Professor of Human Genetics and Biochemistry, Director, Lady Davis Institute, Jewish General Hospital, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Huntington Willard

Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.