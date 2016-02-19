Thirst and Sodium Appetite
1st Edition
Physiological Basis
Description
Thirst and Sodium Appetite: Physiological Basis describes the phenomenon of thirst and the mechanisms that define the need for water. Thirst and appetite has generated much study and research about the physiological, endocrinological, and pharmacological mechanisms that influence water intake. However, in this book, other concerns have been emphasized, such as the significance of brain mechanisms in the subject matter. This book, consisting of 11 chapters, starts with a basic description of thirst then to an analysis of basic physiological mechanisms that determine water intake. Another topic also discussed in this book is various experimental paradigms that resulted to the dual-depletion theory of thirst. The neuroanatomical, neuroendocrinological, and neuropharmacological brain mechanisms are covered in three chapters of this book. These brain mechanisms respond to different peripheral signals that stimulate the thirst. The final chapters are dedicated to sodium appetite. Although it has lesser literature than thirst has, there have been significant developments in the understanding of the role of sodium appetite in extracellular thirst. The last chapter reviews the questions that has kept investigators at bay and recommends direction of where future research may go.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Nature of Thirst
Introduction
The Sensation of Thirst
Oral Influences
Interactions between Oral Sensations and Thirst
Ad Libitum Drinking
Review and Conclusions
2 The Body's Water Stores
Cellular and Extracellular Compartments
The Exchange of Body Fluids
The Role of the Kidney
Effects of Water Deprivation
The Dual Depletion Theory of Thirst
Review and Conclusions
3 Cellular Dehydration Thirst
Introduction
Water Intake after Different Hypertonic Solutions
Renal Effects of Hypertonicity of Body Fluids
Cellular Rehydration as a Satiety Signal
Receptor Mechanisms for Cellular Thirst
Review and Conclusions
4 Extracellular Thirst I: Hypovolemia, Hyponatremia, and Hypotension
Hypovolemia
Hemorrhage
Hyponatremia
Experimental Edema
Caval Ligation
Beta-Adrenergic Thirst
Mechanical Stimulation of Atrial Receptors
Atrial Natriuretic Factor
Review and Conclusions
5 Extracellular Thirst II: The Renin-Angiotensin System
Introduction
The Role of Angiotensin in Thirst
The Dipsogenic Properties of Renin and Angiotensin
Extracellular Thirst after Blockade of the Renin-Angiotensin System
Peptide Effects Related to A-II
Review and Conclusions
6 Satiety
Patterns of Drinking
Preabsorptive Factors
Postabsorptive Factors
Relative Contribution of Cellular and Extracellular Satiety Signals
Review and Conclusions
7 Brain Mechanisms of Thirst: Anatomical Considerations
Historical Perspectives
Hypothalamus
Zona Incerta
Lateral Preoptic Area
Anteroventral Third Ventricle (AV3V)
Medial Preoptic Area
OVLT and Nucleus Medianus
Subfornical Organ
Septal Area
Review and Conclusions
8 Brain Mechanisms II: Intracranial Angiotensin
Dipsogenic Effects of Intracranial Renin-Angiotensin
Antidipsogenic Effects of ?-II Synthesis Inhibitors and Receptor Blockers
Pressor Effects of Intracranial Angiotensin
Localization of Angiotensin-Sensitive Brain Mechanisms
Mechanisms of Action
Review and Conclusions
9 Brain Mechanisms III: Neuropharmacology
Introduction
Traditional Neurotransmitters
Peptides
Endogenous Opioids and Related Compounds
Benzodiazepines
Prostaglandins
Review and Conclusions
10 Sodium Appetite
Introduction
Adrenal Mineralocorticoids
The Renin-Angiotensin System
Angiotensin-Mineralocorticoid Interactions
Atrial Stretch Receptors
Peritoneal Glucose Dialysis
Extracellular Thirst and Salt Appetite
Brain Mechanisms
Review and Conclusions
11 Retrospect and Prospect
Early Questions and Their Contemporary Status
The 1950s—A Time of Transition and the Seeds of Controversy
The 1960s—A Turn to New Directions
The 1970s and 1980s—Increasing Concern with Mechanisms of Action
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157049