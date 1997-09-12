Third World Congress on Oxidation Catalysis, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
The overall theme of the 3rd World Congress is "Atom Efficient Catalytic Oxidations for Global Technologies". This theme was chosen to stimulate the participants to report their findings with an emphasis on conserving valuable material in their catalytic transformations, as well as conserving energy, in an environmentally responsible manner. Progress towards this stated goal is substantial as evidenced by the tremendous response of the community in their participation of quality publications complied in these Proceedings of the Congress.
The subjects presented span a wide range of oxidation reactions and catalysts. These include the currently important area of lower alkane oxidation to the corresponding olefins, unsaturated aldehydes, acids and nitriles.
The four featured lectures and seven plenary lectures constitute the general background and overview of the subject matter at hand. The 104 contributed papers and 13 poster manuscripts, summarized in this compendium, probe new avenues to achieve catalytically efficient oxidation reactions for the future needs of mankind in a global environment.
Readership
For scientists and technologists from academia, industry and government laboratories working in the field of oxidation catalysis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1247
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 12th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544717
About the Editors
S.T. Oyama Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Blacksburg, VA 24061-0211 USA
A.M. Gaffney Editor
Research and Development, ARCO Chemical Company, Newton Square, PA 19073-2387, USA
J.E. Lyons Editor
Sun Corporation, Marcus Hook, PA 19061, USA
R.K. Grasselli Editor
Mobil Central Research Laboratory, Princeton, NJ, USA