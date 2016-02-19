Thinking about Retirement discusses several areas of concerns in the planning of retirement. The title provides a comprehensive coverage in the whole spectrum of retirement planning, from fitting the personal needs of the retiree, financial capacity, and priorities.

The text first covers the considerations that need to be taken when entering retirement, and then proceeds to tackling the best way to utilize time. Next, the selection deals with concerns in living space and relationships. The text also talks about fitness and health along with financial issues in retiring. The last chapter details the various issues that can be encountered when retired.

The book will be of great use to any professionals since the text deals with inevitable aspect of career a run.