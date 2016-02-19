Thinking About Retirement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182698, 9781483187440

Thinking About Retirement

1st Edition

Problems and Progress in Development

Authors: J. H. Wallis
Editors: J. H. Kahn
eBook ISBN: 9781483187440
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 120
Description

Thinking about Retirement discusses several areas of concerns in the planning of retirement. The title provides a comprehensive coverage in the whole spectrum of retirement planning, from fitting the personal needs of the retiree, financial capacity, and priorities.

The text first covers the considerations that need to be taken when entering retirement, and then proceeds to tackling the best way to utilize time. Next, the selection deals with concerns in living space and relationships. The text also talks about fitness and health along with financial issues in retiring. The last chapter details the various issues that can be encountered when retired.

The book will be of great use to any professionals since the text deals with inevitable aspect of career a run.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1 Introduction

1. An Exit and an Entrance

2. Using Time

3. Choosing Where to Live

4. Ourselves and Others

5. Good Health

6. Spending, Saving, Economizing

7. Getting Old

Appendix 1. Information and Study

Appendix 2. Interests and Activities

Appendix 3. Addresses

Index

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187440

