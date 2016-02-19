Thin Films for Emerging Applications, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
N.G. Dhere, High Tc Superconducting Thin Films. K.V. Reddy, Lateral Diffusion and Electromigration in Metallic Thin Films. F.J. Cadieu, Permanent Magnet Thin Films. P.H. Wojciechowski and M.S. Mendolia, Fracture and Cracking Phenomena in Thin Films Adhering to High-Elongation Substrates. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Description
Following in the long-standing tradition of excellence established by this serial, this volume provides a focused look at contemporary applications. High Tc superconducting thin films are discussed in terms of ion beam and sputtering deposition, vacuum evaporation, laser ablation, MOCVD, and other deposition processes in addition to their ultimate applications. Detailed treatment is also given to permanent magnet thin films, lateral diffusion and electromigration in metallic thin films, and fracture and cracking phenomena in thin films adhering to high-elongation substrates.
Readership
Researchers, students, and engineers concerned with electronic and optical devices, thin film applications, and novel new materials such as High Tc Superconductors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 367
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 22nd May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288918
About the Serial Editors
John Vossen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey
About the Editors
Maurice Francombe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.