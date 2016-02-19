Thin Films for Emerging Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330169, 9781483288918

Thin Films for Emerging Applications, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Vossen
Editors: Maurice Francombe
eBook ISBN: 9781483288918
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1992
Page Count: 367
Table of Contents

N.G. Dhere, High Tc Superconducting Thin Films. K.V. Reddy, Lateral Diffusion and Electromigration in Metallic Thin Films. F.J. Cadieu, Permanent Magnet Thin Films. P.H. Wojciechowski and M.S. Mendolia, Fracture and Cracking Phenomena in Thin Films Adhering to High-Elongation Substrates. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

Following in the long-standing tradition of excellence established by this serial, this volume provides a focused look at contemporary applications. High Tc superconducting thin films are discussed in terms of ion beam and sputtering deposition, vacuum evaporation, laser ablation, MOCVD, and other deposition processes in addition to their ultimate applications. Detailed treatment is also given to permanent magnet thin films, lateral diffusion and electromigration in metallic thin films, and fracture and cracking phenomena in thin films adhering to high-elongation substrates.

Readership

Researchers, students, and engineers concerned with electronic and optical devices, thin film applications, and novel new materials such as High Tc Superconductors.

Details

No. of pages:
367
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288918

About the Serial Editors

John Vossen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey

About the Editors

Maurice Francombe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

