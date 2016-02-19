Thin Films for Advanced Electronic Devices, Volume 15
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Development
Table of Contents
J.D. Adam, M.R. Daniel, P. Emtage, and S.H. Talisa, Magnetostatic Waves. B.S. Krusor and G.A.N. Connell, Thin-Film Rare Earth-Transition Metal Alloys for Magneto-Optic Recording. D.D. Coon and K.M.S.V. Bandara, New Quantum Structures. D.M. Back, Fourier Transform Infrared Analysis of Thin Films.
Description
In this volume of the highly esteemed Physics of Thin Films serial, focused coverage is given to new trends in solid state devices. Four chapters combine to provide comprehensive discussions of magnetostatic wave phenomena in epitaxial magnetic oxide films and their applications in microwave signal processing devices: Thin-film rare earth transition metal alloys for magnetooptic recording. Two new classes of quantum well structures that have been used for infrared detectors and ultrafast resonant tunneling devices. Recent applications of Fourier transform spectroscopy for the analysis of inorganic thin solid films. This book provides a focused treatment of recent developments in novel thin film solid state components, and specifically discusses magnetic, semiconducting, and optical phenomena.
Readership
Researchers, students, and engineers concerned with electronic materials and devices, thin film physics, and materials science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 26th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288901
Reviews
@qu:I have no doubt that this volume's section on new quantum structures will be of great interest to quantum device researchers. @source:--DR. R.P.G. KARUNASIRI, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES
About the Serial Editors
John Vossen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey
About the Editors
Maurice Francombe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.