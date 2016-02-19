Thin Films for Advanced Electronic Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330152, 9781483288901

Thin Films for Advanced Electronic Devices, Volume 15

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Development

Serial Editors: John Vossen
Editors: Maurice Francombe
eBook ISBN: 9781483288901
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th February 1991
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

J.D. Adam, M.R. Daniel, P. Emtage, and S.H. Talisa, Magnetostatic Waves. B.S. Krusor and G.A.N. Connell, Thin-Film Rare Earth-Transition Metal Alloys for Magneto-Optic Recording. D.D. Coon and K.M.S.V. Bandara, New Quantum Structures. D.M. Back, Fourier Transform Infrared Analysis of Thin Films.

Description

In this volume of the highly esteemed Physics of Thin Films serial, focused coverage is given to new trends in solid state devices. Four chapters combine to provide comprehensive discussions of magnetostatic wave phenomena in epitaxial magnetic oxide films and their applications in microwave signal processing devices: Thin-film rare earth transition metal alloys for magnetooptic recording. Two new classes of quantum well structures that have been used for infrared detectors and ultrafast resonant tunneling devices. Recent applications of Fourier transform spectroscopy for the analysis of inorganic thin solid films. This book provides a focused treatment of recent developments in novel thin film solid state components, and specifically discusses magnetic, semiconducting, and optical phenomena.

Readership

Researchers, students, and engineers concerned with electronic materials and devices, thin film physics, and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Reviews

@qu:I have no doubt that this volume's section on new quantum structures will be of great interest to quantum device researchers. @source:--DR. R.P.G. KARUNASIRI, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES

About the Serial Editors

John Vossen Serial Editor

RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey

About the Editors

Maurice Francombe Editor

Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

