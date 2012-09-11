Thermosets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090867, 9780857097637

Thermosets

1st Edition

Structure, Properties and Applications

Editors: Qipeng Guo
eBook ISBN: 9780857097637
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090867
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th September 2012
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
247.27
210.18
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Thermosets are a key group of polymers. Understanding how their chemistry and structure affects their properties is essential to their manufacture and use in a range of applications. Thermosets: Structure, properties and applications reviews both factors affecting thermoset properties and how this understanding can be used to engineer thermosets for particular uses.

Part one reviews mechanical and thermal properties, the use of chemorheology to characterise and model thermoset flow behaviour, and the role of nanostructures in thermoset toughening. Applications of thermosets are the focus of part two, including the use of thermosets in the building and construction industry, aerospace technology and as insulation materials. Thermoset adhesives, including epoxy resins, acrylates and polyurethanes are also discussed, followed by a final review of thermosets for electrical applications.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Thermosets: Structure, properties and applications is an essential guide for engineers, chemists, physicists and polymer scientists involved in the development, production and application of thermosets, as well as providing a useful review for academic researchers in the field.

Key Features

  • Reviews factors affecting thermoset properties and how this understanding can be used to engineer thermosets for particular uses
  • Reviews mechanical and thermal properties, the use of chemorheology to characterise and model thermoset flow behaviour, and the role of nanostructures in thermoset toughening
  • Focuses on applications of thermosets, discusses thermoset adhesives, reviews thermosets for electrical applications

Readership

Engineers, chemists, physicists, polymer scientists; Those in the aerospace, IC, sporting equipment and coatings industries; Researchers and academics in this field

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Structure and properties of thermosets

Chapter 1: Overview of thermosets: structure, properties and processing for advanced applications

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Network formation in thermosets

1.3 Gelation, vitrification and transformation diagrams

1.4 Thermoset formulations and compounds

1.5 Processing of thermosets

1.6 Advanced materials based on thermosets

1.7 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Mechanical properties of thermosets

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Overview of thermoset classes

2.3 Thermal properties

2.4 Mechanical properties

2.5 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Thermal properties of thermosets

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Thermal conductivity

3.3 Thermal stability

3.4 Flammability and smoke property

3.5 Thermal cure characteristics

3.6 Glass transition temperature (Tg)

3.7 The influence of thermal properties on application

3.8 Thermal properties of toughened thermoset and composites

3.9 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Rheology of thermosets: the use of chemorheology to characterise and model thermoset flow behaviour

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.1 Thermoset flow simulation and key material properties required

4.3 Thermoset processes and chemorheological models

4.4 Conclusions and future trends

4.5 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Nanostructures and the toughening of thermosets

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nanostructure formation during polymerisation

5.3 Nanostructure formation by self-assembly before phase separation

5.4 Nanostructure formation by reaction-induced micro-phase separation (RIMPS)

5.5 Nanostructure formation by addition of nanoparticles

5.6 Nanostructure formation by addition of reactive polymers

5.7 Mechanism of toughening thermosets by nanostructuring

5.8 Conclusions

5.9 Acknowledgements

Part II: Applications of thermosets

Chapter 6: The use of thermosets in the building and construction industry

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal insulation

6.3 Applications of thermosets for piping and roofing

6.4 Other applications of unreinforced thermosets

6.5 Fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs)

6.6 Applications of fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs)

6.7 Polymer flammability

6.8 Future trends and development priorities

6.9 Sources of further information and advice

6.10 Acknowledgments

Chapter 7: The use of thermosets in aerospace applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Key requirements of materials used in the aerospace industry

7.3 The resin matrix

7.4 Applications and examples of thermosets for the aerospace industry

7.5 Composite tooling

7.6 Future trends and conclusions

7.7 Sources of further information and advice

7.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Thermoset adhesives: epoxy resins, acrylates and polyurethanes

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Epoxy-based thermosets

8.3 Polyurethane adhesives

8.4 Structural acrylic adhesives

8.5 Automotive and transportation applications of thermoset adhesives

8.6 Other applications of thermoset adhesives

8.7 Future trends

8.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Thermoset insulation materials in appliances, buildings and other applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction: the importance of energy conservation

9.2 Thermal insulation properties of thermoset foams

9.3 Thermoset polymers used in thermal insulation

9.4 Key requirements of thermoset insulation materials and products

9.5 Fabrication processes: pour-in-place and reaction injection molding

9.6 Fabrication processes: continuous lamination

9.7 Other fabrication processes

9.8 Applications and examples of thermoset insulation materials

9.9 Future trends and development priorities

Chapter 10: Thermosets for electrical applications

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Properties of thermosets

10.3 Oxidation, moisture and chemical resistance

10.4 Thermosets for electrical applications

10.5 Conclusions and future trends

Index

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097637
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090867

About the Editor

Qipeng Guo

Professor Qipeng Guo holds a personal chair in polymer science and technology at Deakin University, Australia. He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Chemistry and has an international reputation for his polymer research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deakin University, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.