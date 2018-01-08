Thermomechanical Behavior of Dissipative Composite Materials
1st Edition
Description
Thermomechanical Behavior of Dissipative Composite Materials presents theoretical and numerical tools for studying materials and structures under fully coupled thermomechanical conditions, focusing primarily on composites. The authors cover many aspects of the modeling process and provide the reader with the knowledge required to identify the conservation laws and thermodynamic principles that must be respected by most solid materials. The book also covers construct constitutive laws for various types of dissipative processes, both rate-independent and rate-dependent, by utilizing a rigorous thermodynamic framework. Topics explored are useful for graduate students and advanced researchers who wish to strengthen their knowledge of the application of thermodynamic principles.
Key Features
- Identifies the conservation laws and thermodynamic principles that need to be respected by any solid material
- Presents construct, proper constitutive laws for various types of dissipative processes, both rate-independent and rate-dependent, by utilizing an appropriate thermodynamic framework
- Includes robust numerical algorithms that permit accuracy and efficiency in the calculations of very complicated constitutive laws
- Uses rigorous homogenization theories for materials and structures with both periodic and random microstructure
Readership
Young and advanced researchers who want to obtain a general guideline on properly studying the thermomechanical response of dissipative materials and composites and on identifying robust and accurate computational schemes
Table of Contents
1. Mathematical Concepts
2. Continuum Mechanics and Constitutive Laws
3. Computational Methods
4. Concepts for Heterogeneous Media
5. Composites with Periodic Structure
6. Composites with Random Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th January 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025529
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482793
About the Author
George Chatzigeorgiou
George Chatzigeorgiou is a Research Scientist at CNRS and a member of the LEM3 laboratory at Arts et Metiers ParisTech.
Affiliations and Expertise
Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France
Nicholas Charalambakis
Nicolas Charalambakis is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and member of the Center for Research and Development of Advanced Materials, AUTH and Texas A&M (CERDAM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Yves Chemisky
Yves Chemisky is Associate Professor at Arts et Metiers ParisTech since 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France
Fodil Meraghni
Fodil Meraghni is distinguished Professor at ENSAM Arts et Metiers ParisTech, and head of the SMART research group of LEM3 laboratory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France