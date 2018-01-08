Thermomechanical Behavior of Dissipative Composite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482793, 9780081025529

Thermomechanical Behavior of Dissipative Composite Materials

1st Edition

Authors: George Chatzigeorgiou Nicholas Charalambakis Yves Chemisky Fodil Meraghni
eBook ISBN: 9780081025529
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482793
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 8th January 2018
Page Count: 296
Description

Thermomechanical Behavior of Dissipative Composite Materials presents theoretical and numerical tools for studying materials and structures under fully coupled thermomechanical conditions, focusing primarily on composites. The authors cover many aspects of the modeling process and provide the reader with the knowledge required to identify the conservation laws and thermodynamic principles that must be respected by most solid materials. The book also covers construct constitutive laws for various types of dissipative processes, both rate-independent and rate-dependent, by utilizing a rigorous thermodynamic framework. Topics explored are useful for graduate students and advanced researchers who wish to strengthen their knowledge of the application of thermodynamic principles.

Key Features

  • Identifies the conservation laws and thermodynamic principles that need to be respected by any solid material
  • Presents construct, proper constitutive laws for various types of dissipative processes, both rate-independent and rate-dependent, by utilizing an appropriate thermodynamic framework
  • Includes robust numerical algorithms that permit accuracy and efficiency in the calculations of very complicated constitutive laws
  • Uses rigorous homogenization theories for materials and structures with both periodic and random microstructure

Readership

Young and advanced researchers who want to obtain a general guideline on properly studying the thermomechanical response of dissipative materials and composites and on identifying robust and accurate computational schemes

Table of Contents

1. Mathematical Concepts
2. Continuum Mechanics and Constitutive Laws
3. Computational Methods
4. Concepts for Heterogeneous Media
5. Composites with Periodic Structure
6. Composites with Random Structure

About the Author

George Chatzigeorgiou

George Chatzigeorgiou is a Research Scientist at CNRS and a member of the LEM3 laboratory at Arts et Metiers ParisTech.

Affiliations and Expertise

Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France

Nicholas Charalambakis

Nicolas Charalambakis is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and member of the Center for Research and Development of Advanced Materials, AUTH and Texas A&M (CERDAM).

Affiliations and Expertise

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Yves Chemisky

Yves Chemisky is Associate Professor at Arts et Metiers ParisTech since 2011.

Affiliations and Expertise

Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France

Fodil Meraghni

Fodil Meraghni is distinguished Professor at ENSAM Arts et Metiers ParisTech, and head of the SMART research group of LEM3 laboratory.

Affiliations and Expertise

Arts et Metiers ParisTech, France

