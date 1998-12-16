Thermodynamics of Atmospheres and Oceans, Volume 65

"This is an excellent and well-written book . . . it will be very useful for students and for any environmental scientist." @source:--Hermann W. Bange, Mainz, Germany @qu:". . should find its place in libraries of university Earth science departments, as well as in private libraries of students and researchers in the fields of meteorology, climatology and oceanography." @source:--Pure & Applied Geophysics @qu:"This book represents a serious attempt to combine the thermodynamics of air, water, and ice in a single text. The book is well written and most of the derivations of the equations are relatively easy to follow. Numerous diagrams and tables complement the text. References at the end of the chapters are also collected at the end of the book and provide sources for additional information. Problems at the end of each chapter and selected answers at the back of the book will be useful for those who use this book as a text. The appendices contain a comprehensive list of symbols that I found to be very handy, as well as other useful information." @source:--Jay S. Hobgood, EOS, TRANSACTIONS OF THE AMERICAN GEOPHYSICAL UNION, December 2001