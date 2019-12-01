Thermodynamic Models for Chemical Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Thermodynamic Models for Chemical Engineering gives an overview of the main thermodynamic models used by engineers and in engineering researcher processes. These fall into two main families, equations of state and activity coefficient models. The book presents the state-of-the-art of purely predictive models.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the main thermodynamic models
- Explains their theoretical base
- Gives detailed methods to estimate model parameters
Readership
Engineers in the Chemical Industries; Engineering researchers using thermodynamic models to simulate processes
Table of Contents
Part 1 Activity Coefficient Models
1. Exhausitive Classification of Low Pressure Behavior
2. Concept of Ideal Solution
3. Thermodynamic Formalism
4. Critical Presentation of the Activity Coefficients Models Purely Empirical
5. Critical Presentation of the Activity Coefficients Models based on Theoretical Base
6. The Molecular Simulation for Thermodynamics: example of COSMO-type Models
Part 2 Equations of State
7. Introduction: comparative analysis of the limits and strengths of activity coefficients models and equations of state
8. Behavior of high pressure phases of pure substances
9. Critical Presentation of Cubic Equations of State of Pure Substances
10. Critical Presentation of Non-Cubic Equations of State of Pure Substances
11. Critical Presentation of Cubic Equations of State Mixtures
12. Cubic Plus Association Models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482090
About the Author
Jean-Noel Jaubert
Jean–Noël Jaubert is a Professor of chemical engineering thermodynamics at ENSIC (Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques), a state–run institution of higher education characterized by a highly selective admission procedure. He received his doctorate in 1993 and has published more than 150 research papers. He is the French delegate at the working party thermodynamics and transport properties of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and currently runs the research group Thermodynamics and Energy of the LRGP (Laboratoire Réactions et Génie des Procédés). His research interests include the development of predictive thermodynamic models based on the group contribution concept, the use of exergetic life cycle assessment in order to reduce CO2 emissions, the measurement and correlation of liquid–vapor equilibrium under high pressure and enhanced oil recovery.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lorraine, Nancy, France
Romain Privat
Romain Privat currently works as an Associate Professor of chemical engineering and chemical-engineering thermodynamics at ENSIC (Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques) and EEIGM (Ecole Européenne d’Ingénieurs en Génie des Matériaux), two state–run institutions of higher education. He received his PhD degree in 2008 and got a permanent position in France after a one-year research stay in Rafiqul Gani’s team at the DTU (Danish Technical University). He has authored or co-authored more than 70 research papers. His research interests include thermodynamic modeling of solid and fluid systems, computational thermodynamics as well as product design applied to thermodynamic cycles.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lorraine, Nancy, France